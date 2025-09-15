BREAKING: US PPI inflation much lower than expected 📌
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for December: Core PPI: actual 3.5% YoY; forecast 3.8% YoY; previous 3.5% YoY; Core...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Shares of one of the most recognizable US confectionary chocolate producers, Hershey (HRSHY.US) reach 52-week lows as global sentiments shifted amid lower...
Oil Oil rose sharply after new US sanctions on Russia. Those are the latest sanctions: Ban on oil services: A ban on U.S. oil services to entities...
DE40 kicks off Tuesday trading with gains Suedzucker gains despite release of worse quarterly results Bayer cuts M&A activity to reduce debt Reinet...
The start of Tuesday's Asian session brings an improvement in sentiment, following the wave of fear that covered yesterday's stock market trading....
Futures point to higher opening of European cash session The most important reading of the day is US PPI data The US100 index defends the support...
Tuesday's Asian session brings an improvement in sentiment, following the wave of fear that took hold of yesterday's stock market trading. The...
Major market movements today were dominated by significant corporate news and currency market developments, with particular focus on the healthcare...
Moderna (MRNA.US) started the week with an exceptionally dismal session, with a stock declining around 20%. Investors are selling off shares of the mRNA...
Major indices decline, with US100 leading losses at -1.31% to 20,744.21, US2000 down -1.13% to 2,177.0, while VIX jumps 4.23% to 19.73 Apple faces...
As the American capital market wakes up on the first day of the new week, futures on US indices are extending Friday’s declines. Everything points...
US bond yields have recently been recording record increases on the wave of investor concerns about the return of the Fed’s restrictive monetary...
The euro tumbled below the critical 1.02 level today, as markets dramatically reassessed monetary policy expectations between the Federal Reserve and European...
Shares of Nvidia (NVDA.US) lose 3.5% in pre-market today, as the United States on Monday unveiled new export rules on advanced computing chips addressed...
New sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Russia have triggered concerns of a potential supply shock in the oil market. Rystad Energy estimates...
Porsche gains slightly despite release of lower 2024 delivery data Jefferies revises flatexDEGIRO and SMA Solar recommendations European stock...
Prices are currently up over 5%, having pared gains from an earlier rally that saw prices jump nearly 10% at the start of today's session. The price...
The cryptocurrency market started the week in a noticeably weaker mood. Bitcoin is again testing levels below $92,000, although over the weekend its price...
The financial markets are waking up to a new week in less-than-favourable moods, overwhelmed by last week’s macroeconomic data. However, investors’...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are trading in a weaker mood, reacting to Friday’s declines on the US stock market following strong employment...
