Daily Summary: Markets Selloff After Strong NFP
Strong December jobs report shocked markets, with 256,000 new payrolls far exceeding expectations of 164,000. This triggered a broad market selloff...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has scheduled a closed meeting for next Thursday. Although the topic of the meeting has not been disclosed, investors...
U.S. stocks declined sharply today, with the US 500 (S&P 500) falling 1.6%, as a stronger-than-expected December jobs report forced investors to recalibrate...
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, Austan Dean Goolsbee, commented US economy, inflation and tariffs impact today. Here is the highlight from his...
Oil prices surged Friday, on track for a third straight week of gains, fueled by concerns over potential supply disruptions from looming sanctions on Russia. Brent...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for January: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 77.9; previous 75.1; Michigan...
Major indices decline, with US2000 leading losses at -1.59% to 2,218.6, US500 down -0.65% to 5,905.9, while VIX jumps 3.37% to 18.43 Delta Air Lines...
Bitcoin fell to $93 thousand after the NFP data from the United States, which strengthened the dollar and yields in the first financial markets reaction....
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Employment Data for December: Avg hourly wages Permanent employee: actual 3.7%; previous 3.9%; Employment...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for December (NFP): Private Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 223K; forecast 135K; previous 182K; Participation...
Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) released its Q4 2024 earnings report today before market open, with shares rising 6% in premarket trading as results exceeded...
Brent Crude oil (OIL) is gaining nearly 2% today, with the market pricing in improved fundamentals supported by geopolitics, colder temperatures and real...
The stock of General Electric (GE.US) has been in an uptrend for quite some time. Looking technically at the D1 interval, the course braked into growth...
DE40 holds the area close to ATH US NFP data will focus investors' attention at 1:30 pm GMT Ubisoft drops amid delay of "Assassin's...
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the employment data at 1:30 p.m. GMT. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the NFP figure to...
Strengthening US dollar and improved supply outlook pressured sugar futures recent weeks. However, today, SUGAR is the strongest agricultural commodity,...
The USDJPY currency pair was still hovering around the upper resistance of the consolidation before the start of today's European session, settling...
Futures point to lower opening of cash session in Europe US NFP data will focus investors' attention at 1:30 pm GMT The dollar gains ahead of...
The final session of this week's financial markets begins. Asian indices are seeing moderate declines today after Bitcoin, one of the main representatives...
NYSE and Nasdaq were closed today due to the commemoration of the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. European markets ended today's...
