10-year US Treasury Yields slightly ease after breaking a new yearly high 📈
The US long term treasury yields have seen a sharp rise over the past month, partly driven by growing market concerns about inflation and the Fed's...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
The US long term treasury yields have seen a sharp rise over the past month, partly driven by growing market concerns about inflation and the Fed's...
Sanofi’s blood cancer treatment has achieved key co-primary endpoints in the phase 3 Iraklia study. The stock gained 1% today in Paris, continuing...
The EMISS contract went above the upper limit of the descending channel (yellow dashed lines) at the end of last year. From a technical point of view (D1...
DAX underperforms European indices; DE40 loses 0.2%. Zalando (ZAL.DE), Lufthansa Airlines (LHA.DE), freight company Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) lose the most...
Xylem (XYL.US), a global leader in water technology solutions, is strategically positioned at the intersection of two critical trends: increasing water...
The USDJPY pair risen above 158, amid strengthening US dollar. Japanese workers' base incomes increased the most in 32 years, providing potential support...
Today's macro calendar is relatively light, with investors preparing for tomorrow's NFP data release. Trading on Wall Street is closed today, due...
German industrial production YoY (seasonally adjusted in November) came in - 2.8% vs -4.5% exp. and -4.75% previously Industrial production monthly...
Wall Street's mood in yesterday's session was mixed, but in the end buyers came to the fore. The S&P 500 Index and the DJIA rose 0.2%, while...
Stock indexes recovered a lot of losses from the first part of the session, despite the hawkish tone of the minutes. Most members want a moderate approach...
Here are the highlights from December 17-18 FOMC policy meeting Fed members indicated that it would be appropriate to slow the pace of monetary policy...
Meta Platforms (META.US) said today it will test a feature in Germany, France and the U.S. that will enable Facebook Marketplace users to browse listings...
Natural gas futures are rallying, gaining 4% as a cold snap across the United States fuels a surge in demand. Gas consumption is projected to average 124.2...
US Secretary of State Blinken signalled that the US is very close to a hostage and ceasefire agreement in the Middle-East; hoping that the US diplomacy...
Shares of uranium producers came under pressure today; the URNU.DE ETF loses more than 5%, and Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US) shares retreat nearly 3% to...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -0.959M (Forecast -2M, Previous -1.178M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: 6.33M (Forecast 0.5M, Previous 7.717M) EIA Distillate...
Falling sentiments on Wall Street support another upside move in CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) and GOLD, as markets 'prepare for the unknown' effect...
US Wholesale Sales MoM: 0.6% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.1%) US Wholesale Inventories MoM Rev.: -0.2% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous -0.2%)
Although the Fed cut rates at its December meeting, the decision was seen as hawkish. The Fed reduced expectations for future cuts, indicating that rates...
US markets broadly lower with US2000 leading declines at -1.25%, while VIX rises 3.55% to 18.38 amid increased volatility Nvidia's quantum...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator