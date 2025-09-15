BREAKING: Jobless claims lower than expected; EURUSD continues to trade higher after ADP report📌
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 201K; forecast 214K; previous 211K; Continuing Jobless...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, Christopher Waller, commented US economy, inflation and tariffs impact today. Here is the highlight from his...
US ADP Report for December came in 122k vs 140k exp. and 146k previously US500 rebounded slightly after the weaker than expected private labour market...
European markets mostly in the green Trump's conference boosts shares of European defense companies TeamViewer reports preliminary results above...
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Business and Consumer Survey for December: Business and Consumer Survey: actual 93.7; forecast...
Bitcoin extends its losses today, dropping another 1.00% following yesterday's sharp sell-off. The catalyst for yesterday’s decline was stronger-than-expected...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Retail Sales Data for November: German Retail Sales: actual -0.6% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -1.5%...
Today, we will receive another labor market report — the ADP report. This is the second most important U.S. labor market report after the NFP, which...
Asia-Pacific indices trade in moderate sentiment despite yesterday's sell-off in the U.S. markets and cryptocurrencies. Chinese indices...
Today on Wall Street, we see a reversal of yesterday's positive sentiment. Investors are selling off stocks in response to better-than-expected...
Key quotes from Donald Trump's statement today: Donald Trump said that Biden's ban on offshore oil and gas drilling in vast areas will not...
The Nasdaq 100 (US100) contract is losing over 1.5% following ISM services data that showed a record increase in the price index. Consequently, the CBOE...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for November: actual 8.098M; forecast 7.730M; previous 7.839M; In November,...
Oil: Brent crude prices reached their highest level since mid-October 2024 at the start of 2025, buoyed by hopes of a stronger-than-initially-forecasted...
Stock indices open slightly higher. Market sentiment is supported by Nvidia's CEO comments on new products. The dollar weakens slightly. Bond...
The US100 is poised to recover recent losses, fueled by Nvidia's 2.6% premarket surge following CEO Jensen Huang's ambitious AI technology announcements...
Some stock market years leave a bitter taste, and for the CAC 40, 2024 was one of them. The French stock market distinctly underperformed compared to global...
Sentiments of the cryptocurrency market are a little less optimistic today, and it seems that the largest cryptocurrency is facing a test of momentum....
Shares of the manufacturer of spare parts and critical electronic components used in the aerospace, military and aerospace sectors, Heico (HEI.US), are...
The USDCHF has been in an uptrend since September 2024. Recently, the price managed to break above the resistance at 0.9020, but a pullback quickly occurred....
