DE40: European equities mostly green today, Deutsche Telekom Restructures
European equities show broad strength, with Germany's W20 leading gains (+1.37%) and only Austria's AUT20 declining (-0.16%) Deutsche...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
- Eurozone, core inflation harmonized for December. Actual: 2.7% y/y. Forecast: 2.7% y/y Previously: 2.7% y/y The EURUSD currency pair did not...
The Japanese yen has not had a very good start to Tuesday's session on the FX markets. Japan's currency temporarily broke above the 158.26 zone...
Futures contracts currently point to a slightly lower opening of the cash session in Europe This is happening after yesterday's strong gains on...
The USDCHF ticks higher after the publication of Swiss CPI data for December. Official data is 0.6% annualized, in line with expectations and the...
The Asian session proceeded in a mixed mood. Japan's Nikkei regained some ground after yesterday's slump, while China's Hang Seng extends...
- U.S. services PMI data for December, current: 56.8; forecast: 58.5; previous: 56.1 - USA, durable goods orders for December. Currently:...
Markets in the US open Monday's cash session in good spirits. As of 15 minutes after the Wall Street opening, the Nasdaq is gaining 1.15%, while the...
Trump denies he will reduce his tariff policy. In response to the news, the EUR is reversing early gains against the USD. “An article in the Washington...
Germany, CPI data for December. Currently: 2.6% y/y. Forecast: 2.4% y/y. Previously: 2.2% y/y. In line with the Hessian data, which signaled a higher-than-expected...
The euro is extending gains against the U.S. dollar after The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration is working on a methodology for new...
European stock indexes started trading in the new week with gains. The DAX is now up 0.4% on an intraday basis while the UK's FTSE100 is losing 0.15%....
08:15 - Spain, services PMI data for December. Current: 57.3 Forecast: 54 Previously: 53.1 08:45 -Italy, PMI data for services for December. Current:...
Natural gas began trading in the new week with a sizable upward gap after a wave of cooling in the U.S. spread across much of the country. As the latest...
Futures point to a higher opening of the cash session in Europe. This comes after a relatively weak session in Asia, where both Chinese and Japanese indices...
We are starting a new week of trading on financial markets. Asian markets are extending the declines initiated last week, even though...
American indices are bullishly recovering losses from last days of 2024. The Nasdaq leads the way (+1.7%), followed by the S&P 500 (+1.25%),...
With the start of the new week, the holiday season is coming to an end. Ahead lies the first full trading week, except for a one-time event (market closed)...
Ford Motor Company wrapped up a strong year in 2024, with impressive results in both traditional and electrified vehicle sales. In Q4, Ford's...
Bullish Friday on Wall Street December’s ISM Manufacturing higher than expected Joe Biden blocks US Steel’s sale Following...
