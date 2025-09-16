US Open: Indices attempt to recover from Year-End losses. US Steel's sale blocked by the president
Bullish Friday on Wall Street December’s ISM Manufacturing higher than expected Joe Biden blocks US Steel’s sale Following...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Bullish Friday on Wall Street December’s ISM Manufacturing higher than expected Joe Biden blocks US Steel’s sale Following...
Futures contracts based on U.S. natural gas are down nearly 6% during today’s session, erasing significant gains driven earlier this week by new...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - ISM Data for December: ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.3; forecast 48.2; previous 48.4; ISM...
Shares of Stellantis NV (STLAM.IT) and Volkswagen AG (VOW1.DE) lost value in this week's final trading session, as some of their plug-in cars lost...
Rivian (RIVN.US) reported fourth quarter vehicle production and deliveries that topped the average estimates of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The company's...
The Washington Post reports that U.S. President Joe Biden has decided to block Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion takeover bid for U.S. Steel. The official...
European equities trade mixed, with France's FRA40 declining 0.43% while Poland's W20 advances 0.45% Airbus falls short of 2024 delivery...
Gold starts 2025 with strong momentum after posting its best annual performance since 2010, with analysts projecting further gains amid expected rate cuts,...
Markets will focus on German unemployment figures and US manufacturing data today, while also monitoring UK mortgage activity and EIA natural gas inventories....
Asian markets edged higher on Friday led by strong gains in South Korea, with the KOSPI jumping nearly 2% after new investment policies were announced....
The American stock market opens the new year with mixed sentiment. After initial gains, selling pressure dominates, pushing indices into negative territory....
Shares of Carvana (CVNA.US) experienced significant volatility today after prominent short seller Hindenburg Research published a detailed report alleging...
04:00 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -1.178M (Forecast -2.4M, Previous -4.237M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: 7.717M...
Wall Street advances broadly with US2000 leading gains at +1.50%, US100 up 0.87% to 21,405 Tesla drops 4.5% to $385.72 after reporting first annual...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for December: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.4 vs forecast 48.3;...
Domino's Pizza (DPZ.US), the world's largest pizza chain, faces increasing competitive pressures in its core markets while navigating challenging...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are losing nearly 1.5% ahead of the opening of the session after the company's Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International...
Shares of Danish freight company TORM (TRMDA.DK), which specializes in oil and petroleum products freight, are rebounding more than 6% today after falling...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 223.25K; previous 226.75K; Continuing Jobless Claims:...
European stock indices began trading in the new year with gains, although the scale of those gains has largely been erased. The DAX is now up 0.2% on an...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator