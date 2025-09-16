GOLD gains 0.8% fueled by weak Chinese PMI and falling US treasuries yields 📈
The U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) gains more than 0.3% today, but 10-year US treasury yields fall to 4.53% i.e. by more than 4 basis points, combined with...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
The U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) gains more than 0.3% today, but 10-year US treasury yields fall to 4.53% i.e. by more than 4 basis points, combined with...
08:15 AM GMT, Spain - PMI Data for December: HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 53.3; forecast 53.6; previous 53.1; 08:45...
The Chinese stock market is experiencing sharp declines today, falling by 2.65-3.15%. The weaker sentiment on the indices may be attributed to significantly...
Today, January 2, 2025, many global stock markets remain closed due to the New Year holiday. During the Asian session, major markets such as Japan and...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are mostly trading lower during the first session of the new year. Additionally, several markets, including...
U.S. indices are gaining during the final trading session of the year. Risk appetite is slightly more noticeable after the holiday sell-off, with...
Indices are slightly up at the start of the session The dollar is also gaining Bond yields are declining The final trading session of the year...
The crypto market is seeing a slight rebound today after the pullbacks of yesterday's session, where stocks and stock indexes were also subjected to...
The USDJPY pair trailed a slightly bullish impulse that took it above the 158 zone, thus leaving a near 2.5% space to the local peaks recorded in July. The...
Natural gas futures experience heightened volatility as weather forecasts signal a significant shift towards colder temperatures, driving substantial price...
Markets face a shortened session on the final trading day of 2024, with many global exchanges either closed or operating reduced hours for New Year's...
Asian stocks edged lower on the last trading day of 2024 amid thin holiday volumes, with MSCI's Asia-Pacific index down 0.2% but set for an 8% annual...
US markets are experiencing broad weakness today, particularly in the technology sector. The Dow Jones is down 1.1% (42,525), with earlier losses of...
A broad technology sector selloff is weighing heavily on U.S. markets today, with industry leaders like Broadcom (AVGO.US) (-3.31%), Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
The euro is losing nearly 0.5% against the dollar following the remarks of a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB). According...
Wall Street trades sharply lower with US100 down 1.83% to 21,304, US500 falls 1.66% to 5,927 Boeing shares plunge 5% after deadly 737-800 crash in...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - Pending Home Sales for November: Actual 2.2% MoM vs forecast 0.9% MoM; previous 2.0% MoM; 03:00 PM GMT,...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for December: Chicago PMI: actual 36.9 vs forecast 42.7; previous 40.2;
Today's session in Germany marks the end of an extremely successful 2024 trading year for the DAX. Sentiment itself, however, is currently mixed. The...
Shares of Boeing (BA.US) are down nearly 5.00% pre-market following tragic news of a crash involving a Boeing 737-800 during landing in South Korea. A...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator