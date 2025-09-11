BREAKING: GDP from Germany lower than expected 🔴
07:00 AM BST, Germany - GDP data: German GDP (Q2): actual -0.3% QoQ; forecast -0.1% QoQ; previous 0.3% QoQ; German GDP (Q2): actual...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Asia-Pacific equities are trading slightly higher today, with the exception of Japan’s JP225 (-0.25%) and Australia’s AU200.cash (-0.35%)....
U.S. indices attempted to trim losses toward the end of the session, but selling pressure in American equities remains. Currently, the US500 is down...
The Department of Justice has called on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to dismiss Governor Lisa Cook over allegations of potential mortgage fraud...
Walmart (WMT.US) released its results for the second quarter of 2025. Investors were left somewhat disappointed. The growth rate is underwhelming, valuation...
UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest and most influential healthcare companies in the United States, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 13B (Forecast 18B, Previous 56B)
US Existing Home Sales report (July) came in 4.01M vs 3.92M and 3.93M previously, signalling 2% monthly growth vs -0.25% exp. and -2.7% previously
Consumer sentiments in Eurozone (flash, for July) came in -15.5 vs -14.7 exp. and -14.7 previously The report signals, that risk of slowing demand across...
The American market remains under pressure from high valuations, disappointing results, and FED policy. American stock indices are sliding down for another...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for August: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 55.4; forecast 54.2; previous 55.7; S&P...
13:30 BST, Canada – July inflation data: Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI): current 2.6% y/y; previous 1.9% y/y Industrial Product...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Philly Fed Index for August: Manufacturing Index: actual -0.3; forecast 6.8; previous 15.9; Employment:...
EURUSD gained as much as 0.3% after the release of PMI data, rebounding from key support around 1.163. The pair therefore remains within the consolidation...
European Indexes Hold Their Breath German DAX slightly down Novo Nordisk announces hiring freeze CTS Eventim falls after earnings...
Shares of German defense giant Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) are up nearly 3% today, rebounding almost 7% from the recent local low, when the stock briefly dipped...
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for August: S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 53.0; forecast 51.6; previous 51.5; S&P...
PMI from Euro Zone : 50.5 , expected: 49,5 , previous 49,8 The PMI reading for the eurozone turned out better than forecasts, suggesting that...
08:15 AM BST, France - PMI Data for August: HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 49.8; forecast 48.5; previous 48.6; HCOB...
