Chart of the day - US500 (30.12.2024)
We are just beginning the last holiday week in the markets. During this period, we can expect reduced market liquidity and lower volatility. Nevertheless,...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
08:00 AM GMT, Spain - Inflation Data for December: Spanish CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; Core...
NATGAS natural gas price-based futures contracts are gaining nearly 8% in early Monday trading after NOAA reported updated weather forecasts that point...
We are entering another week of the holiday season, and during this period, investor interest in the capital market is evidently lower. The upcoming week...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are trading with mixed sentiment. Indices from China are trading without significant changes. The Japanese...
The US stock market is showing post-holiday weakness today, with more significant losses seen across all major indices. The S&P 500 is down 1.5%,...
The holiday season has been once again defined by the lower trading activity. As the festivities continue next week, many markets will remain closed from...
Crude oil (barrels): Inventories: actual -4.237M; forecast -0.6M; previous -0.934M; Imports: actual 0.995M; previous -1.131M; EIA Refinery Crude...
Netflix (NFLX.US) and Disney (DIS.US) can boast strong viewership results for major games during the holiday season in the U.S. market. On average, each...
The Nasdaq leads today’s Wall Street sell-off, dropping 2% in its worst performance since the dismal session following the Fed’s hawkish pivot...
EIA Natural Gas Change (cubic feet): Actual -93 bn Forecast -98 bn Previous -125 bn The NATGAS contract hit the 30-day EMA (light...
American equities open in the red, though are still heading for a winning week US Wholesale Inventories dip unexpectedly Amedisys and UnitedHealth...
European markets show mixed performance, led by Austrian AUT20 Volkswagen Labor Deal Misses Cost Targets Deutsche Post Announces Mail Service Overhaul Commerzbank...
08:00 AM GMT, Spain - Retail Sales: YoY Actual: 1% vs Forecast: 3%, Previous: 3.5%
The dollar-yen pair remains near critical levels as traders weigh policy divergence between the Fed and BOJ amid increasing intervention risks and Japan's...
Markets will focus on U.S. economic indicators today, particularly wholesale inventories and advance goods trade balance data. The EIA inventory reports...
Asian markets edged higher with Japan leading gains, as the Nikkei surged 2.1% following stronger-than-expected Tokyo inflation data. Chinese stocks...
Wall Street indices are edging lower after the holiday break, with some profit-taking following Tuesday’s gains. The S&P 500 advanced 1.1%...
Interest rates in Turkey have been lowered by 250 basis points to 47.5% from 50%. A cut to 48.5% was expected. It is worth mentioning that inflation has...
With only a few trading sessions left in 2024, it’s clear the year has been a tumultuous one for commodities, particularly for softs and precious...
