Chart of the day - US100 (26.12.2024)
The US100 is retreating just below 22000 points today, after a strong rally on Tuesday, Christmas Eve. The growth was driven by technology companies. Strong...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
The US100 is retreating just below 22000 points today, after a strong rally on Tuesday, Christmas Eve. The growth was driven by technology companies. Strong...
The second Day of Christmas is a public holiday for most European economies, with stock exchanges remaining closed. On the other hand, the majority of...
In European morning trading, the recent overnight rally from Thursday in Wall Street futures is being continued. The US100 is up 0.2%, while the...
Green Christmas Eve on Wall Street Semiconductors' rally continues American Airlines trade flat despite unexpected groudning After promising...
Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: Actual: -10 Expected: -10 Previously: -14 Richmond Fed Business Conditions Index: Actual:...
Bitcoin reduces yesterday's gains and returns to the support zone around $94,000, losing 1.00%. Investors may expect reduced volatility and liquidity...
European stocks mostly gain despite holiday slump Vistry cuts profit forecast for this year; shares lose more than 18% Renault gains 2% after Nissan...
Today, in the first part of the day, we learned about the minutes of the BOJ's October interest rate decision. The Bank of Japan emphasized its cautious...
The start of Tuesday's forex session focused on the publication of the RBA and BOJ Minutes. In the case of the Bank of Australia, the data...
The holiday period presents a unique landscape for financial markets. While most major exchanges in the West are closed, Asian markets generally maintain...
American indices are mostly experiencing pre-holiday rebounds today. Initial losses caused by a worse-than-expected consumer sentiment index reading...
The NATGAS (US Natural Gas Henry Hub) futures lose almost 3.5% today as investors react with massive profit taking, near $3.5 per MMBtu ahead of tomorrow...
The Monday US trading session, on the day before Christmas Eve, brings a another downward impulse across the US equities after the biggest on record US...
US CB Consumer Confidence: 104.7 vs 113.2 exp. and 111.7 previously US New Home Sales: 0.664M (Forecast 0.669M, Previous 0.610M) US November...
The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has signed a new contract with German arms company Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) for the supply...
Honda Motor (HMC.US) surged 15% in pre-market trading in the US following news of the official start of merger talks with Nissan. The merger between the...
13:30 PM GMT, Canada - PPI for November: PPI MoM - Actual 0.6% vs Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 1.2% PPI YoY - Actual 2.2% vs Previous: 1.1%
Shares of Rumble (RUM.US), a direct competitor of YouTube, are gaining nearly 44% before the start of today's session after Tether, the issuer of the...
German DAX continues losing streak BMW Uncovers Russian Export Irregularities Deutsche Bank Securities Settles SEC Investigation Merck Finalizes...
The Spanish GDP report for Q3 2024 was one of the key European macro releases scheduled for today. The report was expected to show continued pace of expansion...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator