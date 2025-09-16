Chart of the Day - Gold (23.12.2024)
Gold holds steady near $2,630 as traders weigh Fed policy outlook and geopolitical tensions, while institutional forecasts point to significant upside...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for November: GDP: actual 0.9% YoY; forecast 1% YoY; previous 1% YoY; GDP: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.1%...
Markets will focus on a series of European GDP readings and Canadian economic indicators today, while also monitoring U.S. consumer confidence data following...
Asian shares rallied after softer U.S. PCE inflation data revived hopes for policy easing. MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan rose 0.3%, with South Korea up...
U.S. stocks are up at the end of the week, after the Fed's preferred measure of PCE inflation pointed to lower-than-feared CPI pressure in...
Next week, due to the holiday break, many markets are expected to experience a calmer period. However, there are still some interesting releases to watch,...
U.S. stocks are making strong gains to end the week, after investors rebounded following Powell's hawkish comments on Wednesday. Although the Fed's...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.US) led by Warren Buffet has decided to increase its shareholding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY.US) to a total of 4.58% of the...
United States - University of Michigan Consumer Survey for December: Consumer Sentiment - Actual: 74.Forecast: 74.0; Previous: 71.8 1-Year Inflation...
US100 down 0.8% early Friday Nike down 5% after quarterly earnings Starbucks under pressure from holiday strikes FedEx to spin off freight unit Eli...
US equities trimmed losses after the release of softer-than-expected Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, bolstering expectations for...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for November: PCE Price index: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.3%...
Natural gas prices maintain their upward trajectory, with the February contract reaching $3.35. On the other hand, the January contract is trading at $3.6,...
Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) shares are losing 20% after the pharmaceutical giant, known for its obesity drugs Ozempic and Wegova, released disappointing clinical...
German DAX continues losing streak Deutsche Bank has injected approximately €310 million into Deutsche Bank Polska, primarily to address...
Bitcoin pulls back from record highs as Fed's hawkish stance dampens crypto enthusiasm, though structural demand from ETFs remains robust. The leading...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for November: Retail Sales YoY - Actual: 0.5% vs Forecast: 1%; Previous: 2.4% Retail...
Markets await key U.S. PCE inflation data and Michigan consumer sentiment figures today, following the Fed's hawkish stance on 2025 rate cuts earlier...
Global markets traded cautiously following the Fed's hawkish stance on 2025 rate cuts, with most Asian indices nursing steep weekly losses. The...
Sentiment on Wall Street remains weak, with indices struggling to recover from yesterday's steep declines. Despite slight gains at the opening...
