Tripadvisor gains 8% amid $435 million deal to acquire Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings 🔔
Tripadvisor has announced a $435 million deal to acquire Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, aiming to simplify its capital structure by repaying debt, issuing...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Tripadvisor has announced a $435 million deal to acquire Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, aiming to simplify its capital structure by repaying debt, issuing...
Bitcoin loses 2.00% today, dropping below the 100k USD barrier. The decline continues despite yesterday's dynamic sell-off following the FOMC decision. In...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -125B (Forecast -126B, Previous -190B) Working gas in storage totaled 3,622 Bcf as of December 13, 2024, down...
After yesterday's sharp declines, today's Wall Street opening brings a slight recovery. The main spot indices are gaining 0.60-0.70%, and futures...
Micron's weak outlook drags European 'Big Tech' stocks down Volkswagen with potential restructuring agreement Thursday's session...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q3): actual 3.1% QoQ; forecast 2.8% QoQ; previous 3.0% QoQ; GDP Sales (Q3): actual...
AppLovin (APP.US) has emerged as one of 2024's most remarkable tech success stories, with its stock surging over 780% year-to-date as the mobile advertising...
Great Britain - BoE decision. Actual: 4.75%. Forecast: 4.75% (maintained) The Bank of England has decided to keep interest rates on hold at 4.75%,...
The US dollar gained sharply yesterday after the Fed made a hawkish Pivot. The Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, but Chairman Powell announced...
Norway - Norges Bank decision. Actual: 4.5%. Forecast: 4.5% (maintained) Restrictive Monetary Policy is Still Needed to Stabilise Economy Interest...
Sweden - Riksbank decision. Actual: 2.5%. Forecast: 2.5% (down from 2.75%) Key comments: Policy Rate May Be Lowered Once More During 1H25 Riksbank...
Futures indicate lower opening of cash session in Europe Japanese yen loses 1% against USD after Ueda's comments Later during the day, investors'...
The Bank of Japan decided to keep rates unchanged at 0.25% during today's monetary decision, which was in line with analysts' expectations. The...
Markets saw sizable declines at the end of yesterday's session after the Fed cut interest rates as expected by 25 basis points to 4.5%, but at the...
The Fed cuts interest rates as expected by 25 basis points to 4.5%, but at the same time heavily revises its macroeconomic forecasts and indicates a...
Fed chair, Powell, indicates that the current interest rate is already close to a restrictive one and announces that 2 reductions next year seem appropriate....
Fed chair Powell starts conference after the Fed lowered interest rates by 25 bps to 4.5% in line with expectations on Wall Street. US indices lose...
Interest rates in the US were cut as expected to 4.5%, while macroeconomic forecasts and interest rate expectations changed quite noticeably. The Fed is...
The US Federal Reserve decided to cut interest rates by 25 bps from 4.75% to 4.5%, in line with markets expectations. EURUSD reacts with declines directly...
Shares of semiconductor maker ACM Reserach (ACM.US) are gaining nearly 5% today on a wave of broader resurgence in the semiconductor sector, with Synaptics...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator