COCOA erases some gains after reaching new all-time high driven by supply concerns 📈
COCOA futures gain 3% today, driven by concerns about supply in the anticipation of a weaker than expected crop in the Ivory Coast for the season. However,...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
The US Federal Reserve decision will be announced at 7 PM GMT today, while the Fed chair Jerome Powell press conference will begin half an hour later....
Futures on WTI Crude Oil gains slightly as US EIA report showed lower than expected oil inventories decline (and a little higher, than anticipated gasoline...
Wall Street opens flat; contract on the S&P 500 (US500) gains slightly - Tesla (TSLA.US) loses the strongest of the BigTechs. Most sectors are down...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Housing Starts for November: actual -1.8% MoM; previous -3.2% MoM; actual 1.289M; forecast 1.350M;...
The shares of financially struggling automotive company Nissan gained nearly 24% during today's Asian session after news of the company's potential...
Tonight we will learn the highly anticipated FOMC decision on the level of interest rates in the US. Let's check how the technical situation on gold...
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for November: HICP ex Energy and Food: actual -0.4% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; CPI...
German DAX on track to end losing streak UniCredit has significantly increased its stake in Commerzbank to approximately 28%, comprising 9.5%...
Sterling remains under pressure as UK inflation uptick complicates BOE policy outlook, with markets scaling back rate cut expectations for 2025 amid persistent...
08:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for November: CPI: actual 2.6% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY; CPI: actual 0.1%...
Today's calendar is dominated by the highly anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate decision, where markets expect the rate cut of 25bps to 4.50%....
Asian markets trade cautiously ahead of the Fed's December meeting, where a 25bps rate cut is widely expected but focus remains on 2025 guidance....
US500 is seeing a pullback today, erasing all of yesterday's gains. US500 is down 0.3% but is holding above the 6050-point mark. US100 is also...
ON Semiconductor (ON.US) is up today by 2.10% to $68.13 per share following reports of strengthened cooperation with Denso Corp in the development of autonomous...
Oil prices are down almost 2% today, partly linked to yesterday's data on the state of the Chinese economy and November's oil processing figures....
Indices opened 0.30-0.45% lower at the start of the cash session. The USD dollar is gaining slightly. U.S. bond yields are rising. Quantum...
02:15 PM GMT, United States - Manufacturing Production for November: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM; 02:15...
Oil: Brent Crude is undergoing another price correction move, after reaching its highest levels since November 22nd, hovering just below $75 a barrel. OPEC...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for November: Retail Sales: actual 3.80% YoY; previous 2.90% YoY; Retail Sales:...
