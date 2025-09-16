BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after US retail sales data 📌
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for November: Retail Sales: actual 3.80% YoY; previous 2.90% YoY; Retail Sales:...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Inflation Data for November: Trimmed CPI: actual 2.7% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY; CPI: actual 0.0%...
German DAX hovers near ATH Airbus shares rose following Deutsche Bank's upgrade to "buy" from "hold". Thyssenkrupp’s...
10:00 AM GMT, German Sentiment Indicators for November German Business Expectations: 84.4 vs forecast 87.5 (previous 87.2) German Current...
The Nasdaq Composite hit a record close amid divergent market performance, with AI and quantum computing driving tech sector gains while traditional sectors...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Employment Data for November: Average Earnings Index (Ex-Bonus): actual 5.2%; forecast 5% vs...
Today's calendar features important UK labor market data, German business sentiment indicators, and US retail sales figures. Markets will closely monitor...
Global markets cautious ahead of central bank decisions, with Fed's Wednesday meeting in focus. Markets price 94% probability of 25bps cut but expect...
US indices are all in the green on Monday. Nasdaq 100 leads with bullish gain of 1.23%, followed by Russell 2000 (+0.83%), and S&P500 (+0.53%)....
Bitcoin's price is up more than 4% today, raising the capitalization of the largest cryptocurrency to $2.1 trillion. The trend was supported by recent...
The Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.88% today, primarily driven by Broadcom's (AVGO.US) remarkable 9.2% surge to $245.57, as investors continue to digest the...
Sharp rises in cocoa prices in the first half of this year sparked fears that chocolate would become a luxury good in the near future. For years, prices...
Wall Street with higher open on Monday Honeywell shares rose after announcing it is exploring a potential separation of its aerospace business Ford...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for December: S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 56.6; previous 54.9; S&P Global US Manufacturing...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for November: actual 0.2; forecast 10; previous 31.2; There...
In a significant shake-up announced last Friday, the Nasdaq 100 Index is set to welcome three high-performing tech companies while bidding farewell to...
European indices lose at the start of Monday's session Vivendi spins off Canal+ and Studiocanal Porsche gives notice of potential write-down...
U.S. natural gas drops nearly 3.5% at the start of the week, continuing a strong pullback from the end of last week. Last week, the price broke through...
Bitcoin resumed its bullish trend at the beginning of the week and broke out to new historic highs above $106,000. Although some of the gains have already...
Germany - PMI data for December Services. Currently: 51 Forecast: 49.3 Previously: 49.3 Industry. Currently: 42.5 Forecast: 43.1 Previously: 43 France...
