Economic calendar: PMI data in focus
Futures point to lower opening of today's cash session in Europe Bitcoin hits new historic highs Attention turns to PMI data from the world's...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
We are starting a new week in the financial markets. The start of Monday's session is marked by Bitcoin, which has broken out to new historic highs...
The US500 is experiencing a correction today, losing 0.15% two hours before the session close. This movement is likely tied to profit-taking after...
Rigetti Computing (RGTI.US) gains another 15.60% amid rising interest in quantum computing The turning point came earlier this week when Alphabet announced...
As the final full trading week of the year unfolds before the Christmas break, a flurry of central bank decisions, coupled with geopolitical developments,...
Broadcom shares skyrocketed over 20% in the first minutes of the last session in the week, propelling the company's market capitalization past the...
American indices open in the green on Friday US100 on new highs USD Index falls 0.25%, bond yields are up Broadcom soars 20% and breakes over...
November brought a lot of turmoil to the markets. Donald Trump's victory caused a significant movement in financial markets, manifesting the so-called...
German DAX remain in the ATH zone Munich Re shares gain after the German reinsurance giant announced ambitious 2025 targets, forecasting a net profit...
Chinese equities face mounting pressure as Beijing's latest economic pledges fall short of market expectations, while the threat of renewed US trade...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for November: Core CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; Spanish CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; ...
France, Inflation Data for November: French HICP YoY: 1.7% Final: vs 1.7% (forecast) vs 1.7% (previous) French HICP MoM: -0.1% Final:...
United Kingdom macro readings (October): UK GDP MoM: -0.1 v 0.1% exp. and -0,1% previously UK GDP Estimate 3M/3M: 0.2% vs 0.3%...
Today's calendar features UK economic indicators, European inflation data, and CFTC positioning reports. Markets will monitor industrial production...
Asian markets tumble following Wall Street losses, with China leading declines. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.9%, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3%,...
US indices are trading lower mid-session. S&P 500 is down 0.2%, Nasdaq 100 loses 0.3% and Dow Jones declines 0.2%. The worst sentiment...
Wall Street trades lower on Thursday Candel Therapeutics continues rally on a potential cancer drug Adobe plummets on disappointing sales outlook The...
The European Central Bank has decided to lower its key interest rates by 25 bp. The governing councill, with the ECB president Christine Lagarde at the...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for November: PPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; PPI:...
DAX (DE40) contracts are trading with limited volatility today, losing 0.5% Airbus, Rheinmetall, Adidas and MTU Aero Engines stand out with gains...
