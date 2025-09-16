BREAKING: EURUSD trades lower after ECB cuts rates by 25pb 📌
01:15 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB Interest Rate Decision for December: actual 3.15%; forecast 3.15%; previous 3.40%; The ECB...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Macy's, the largest department store chain in the United States, faces mounting challenges as it navigates a critical turnaround effort amid accounting...
The Australian dollar strengthens today after surprisingly strong readings from the domestic labour market. The change in employment in November came in...
The ECB's interest rate decision will be published at 1:15 pm GMT., while the press conference will begin at 1:45 pm GMT. The consensus clearly points...
Current rate in Switzerland: 0,5%. A 25 basis point cut to 0.75% from 1.0% was expected. This comes as a surprise from the SNB, although of course...
European markets headed for a slightly higher opening, after an upbeat session in Asia and an upbeat close in the US yesterday The European Central...
Sentiments on Wall Street session were very positive yesterday, as the Nasdaq 100 rose nearly 1.9%. In the market spotlight were shares of Broadcom,...
Wall Street extends a bullish rally during Wednesday's session after CPI data cemented the market's view that the Fed will cut interest rates...
Cryptocurrencies are reclaiming ground today, with bitcoin breaking above $100k after CPI data from the US, bolstered bets on a dovish Fed and thus supported...
US EIA Weekly Oil Inventory Data: Crude Oil: Actual: -1.43M. Forecast -1.100M vs -5.073M previous WTI crude oil did not...
The shares of the US-based photomasks producer Photronics (PLAB.US) surges 20% after the company published higher than expected fiscal Q4 results, smashing...
BOC cuts interest rates by 50 bps in line with forecast. USDCAD pair drops heavily on the news. The Canadian dollar strengthened to a new session high...
US100 gains 1% in early Wednesday session Macy's cuts forecasts amid internal scandal Mondelez (MDLZ.US) gains 4% after the food company announced...
US CPI (Nov): Headline YoY: Actual: 2.7%. Forecast 2.7% vs 2.6% previous Core YoY: Actual: 3.3%. Forecast 3.3% vs 3.3% previous The...
Pairs pegged to the Japanese yen saw a spike in volatility today due to the BoJ's announcement, which at the outset badly dismayed the market. As reported...
The US dollar is slightly strengthening ahead of the publication of November’s CPI inflation data from the US. The market expects CPI inflation to...
European stock market sentiment is mixed today, in anticipation of the release of November CPI inflation from the U.S. at 1:30 p.m GMT. The DE40 futures...
The US Dollar Index faces a critical juncture ahead of Wednesday's CPI data, with market expectations tilted toward persistent inflation pressures...
Today's calendar features crucial US inflation data, Bank of Canada's rate decision, and EIA inventory reports. Markets await OPEC's monthly...
Asian markets mixed ahead of key US inflation data. Japan's Nikkei is flat, China's CSI 300 up 0.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6%. South...
