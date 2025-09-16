Daily summary: markets remain cautious ahead of US CPI 🔨
U.S. stocks are showing mixed performance Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.4%, the S&P 500 trading flat, and the NASDAQ...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.US) surged by over 20% following reports of advanced buyout discussions with private equity firm Sycamore Partners,...
Gas prices have lost almost all of the price jump that occurred at the opening of this week. Gas prices opened near $3.3/MMBTU at the beginning of this...
US stock indices see slight gains at the open. A strong dollar puts pressure on the stock market. Bond yields are rising. Alphabet (GOOGL.US)...
Oil: OPEC+ has postponed their production restoration timeline. The monthly production increase of 180,000 barrels will now begin from April next...
US Productivity Revised Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.2%, Previous 2.2%) US Productivity Revised Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.2%, Previous 2.2%) US Labor Costs...
European indices halt bullish trend TeamViewer shares with nearly 13% plunge Allianz raises forecasts for the next three years Tuesday's...
The Central Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.35%, in line with market expectations. However, the statement softened...
Futures point to slightly lower opening of today's cash session in Europe The economic calendar does not contain a large number of key economic...
Germany November final CPI +2.2% vs +2.2% y/y prev (M/M): -0.2% (est -0.2%; prev -0.2%) EURUSD did not react to today's data reading because...
Tuesday's Asian session saw modest gains in the quotations of most stock market indices, even though moderate downward pressure was evident on Wall...
US indices retreat from recent highs after a strong rally into year-end. The US100 leads declines, falling 0.7% amid semiconductor sector weakness....
Bitcoin is showing resilience around the $97,600 level, with strong institutional flows and robust fundamentals supporting the market despite...
Wall Street with high open on Monday Nvidia shares declined after China's State Administration for Market Regulation launched an antitrust investigation...
Today, we can see a spreading selling pressure (and profit-taking) among top, European defence stocks after Trump-Zelensky-Macron yesterday meeting in...
The biggest company on Wall Street, Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares are losing almost 2.3% in pre-market trading, as China Central Televison reported that China's...
Today, macro readings from Europe came in weaker than expected, as Sentix business sentiments fell unexpectedly to -17.5, signalling contraction among...
Cocoa prices continued their strong rebound initiated mid-last week after Maxar Technologies indicated in its weather report that the current drought in...
Europe's indices extend bullish rally at start of week HelloFresh under pressure over accusations of exploiting minors News from China drives...
The cryptocurrency market opened the week in a weaker sentiment; most cryptocurrencies are losing and ZCASH and APECOIN are posting double-digit declines Bitcoin...
