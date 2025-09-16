DE40: Euphoria in China spills over to European companies 💡
Europe's indices extend bullish rally at start of week HelloFresh under pressure over accusations of exploiting minors News from China drives...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
The cryptocurrency market opened the week in a weaker sentiment; most cryptocurrencies are losing and ZCASH and APECOIN are posting double-digit declines Bitcoin...
Chinese stocks and the yuan gained dynamically in the last hour of trading as the country's top leaders vowed to ease monetary policy and said they...
Futures point to higher opening of today's European cash session The calendar is short of fundamentally important macro readings However, a...
China shifts its monetary policy stance for the first time since 2011. After this headline circulated in the media, Chinese indices gained dynamically...
We are about to start a new week of trading on financial markets. During the Asian session today, we have seen relatively large declines in the quotations...
Europe indices closed Friday's session with mixed sentiments. France's CAC40 gained the most (+1.31%), mainly due to the rejection of proposals...
Mary Daly, the president of San Francisco Fed signalled that the Federal Reserve is ready to raise rates if inflation will become a problem again. Here...
Wall Street extends gains on Friday with US100 0.8% higher; Alphabet 9GOOGL.US) and Meta Platforms (META.US) lead gains among BigTech's. The 10-year...
Austan Goolsbee, the chair of Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, commented today on US economy and monetary policy. Here are the highlights from his speech. The...
Michelle Bowman from the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors signalled, today, that 'progress on US inflation seems to have stalled.' Here are...
University of Michigan consumer sentiments report (prelim) came in 74 vs 73.2 and 71.8 previously Expectations: Actual 71.6 (Forecast 77.7,...
US Non-farm Payrolls (November): 227k (Forecast 220k, Previous 12k) Private payrolls:194k v 205k exp. and -28k previously Manufacturing payrolls:...
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Employment Data for November: Employment Change: actual 50.5K; forecast 25.0K; previous 14.5K; Unemployment Rate: actual...
Today, investors will receive the November US labor market report. At 1:30 PM GMT, we will learn the current state of the US economy. This will be the...
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - GDP data: GDP (Q3): actual 0.4% QoQ; forecast 0.4% QoQ; previous 0.4% QoQ; GDP (Q3): forecast 0.9% YoY;...
German DAX remain in the ATH zone BMW shares rose 1.4% after Jefferies joined UBS in favoring the automaker over Mercedes-Benz European...
Yesterday, Bitcoin broke the $100,000 mark. However, in the evening hours, an over-leveraged market led to cascading liquidations of positions, resulting...
The most important publication of today, and indeed the entire week, will be the US labor market report, set to be released at 1:30 PM GMT today. Analysts'...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Industrial Production for October: German Industrial Production: actual -1.0% MoM; forecast 1.0% MoM;...
