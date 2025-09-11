Economic calendar: PMIs and US jobless claims in focus (21.08.2025)
Thursday will be dominated by PMI reports, which will provide insights into manufacturing and services activity in key economies. The Eurozone index, which...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Wall Street closed lower yesterday, though a significant part of early-session losses was pared back as investors started “buying the dip”...
FOMC Minutes: The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes did not trigger significant market shifts, but they were largely perceived...
Minutes from the July FOMC meeting Majority of FOMC members viewed upside risks to inflation as outweighing employment risks, especially...
Estée Lauder shares fall over 4% following 2025 earnings forecast that missed analysts’ expectations The company pointed to ongoing challenges...
Donald Trump has called for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to resign immediately, writing on Truth Social, "Cook must resign, immediately!!!!"....
Oil inventories: -6.01 mb (forecast: -1.6 mb; prior: 3.04 mb) Gasoline: -2.72 mb (forecast: -1,0 mb; prior: -0.79 mb) Distillates: 2.24 mb (forecast:...
As Wall Street opened, a distinct turn away from risk assets was observed, driven by growing concerns that Ukraine peace talks may yield no concrete results,...
Before the start of Wednesday's session on Wall Street, two American retail giants, Target and Lowe, published their quarterly results. Despite being...
U.S. stock markets opened slightly lower on Wednesday, with futures on the Nasdaq 100 (US100) and S&P 500 slipping into negative territory. Investors...
Gold gains almost 2% today, forming an ascending triangle pattern, signalling strong demand and market appetite on trend continuation. Trump signalled...
Sugar futures (SUGAR) on the ICE exchange are up more than 2% today, making them the best-performing agricultural commodity. Commitment of Traders (CoT)...
The dollar index continues to consolidate around the 98 level, near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, just hours before the release of the minutes from...
European indices continue their declines from recent days. Index valuations are under pressure from the European defense sector and the American technology...
Eurozone CPI YoY Final: 2% (Forecast 2%, Previous 2%) MoM Final: 0% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.3%) Eurozone Core CPI YoY Final: 2.3% (Forecast...
Equity markets opened Wednesday’s session on a slightly weaker note, with attention focused mainly on the US, where retailer Target (TGT.US) will...
In her speech at the World Economic Forum, Christine Lagarde emphasized that the global economy is currently facing major challenges, but despite trade...
As expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 3%. This move pressured NZDUSD; the pair falls...
Sverige Riksbank hold interest rates in Sweden unchanged at 2%, in line with markets expectation. Swedish Krone (SEK) doesn't react to that.
The Nasdaq 100 dropped as much as 1.4% yesterday, marking its second-steepest fall since April’s tariff surprise, with Nvidia leading the slide....
