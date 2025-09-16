BREAKING: EURUSD muted after in line final Q3 GDP data 📌
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - GDP data: GDP (Q3): actual 0.4% QoQ; forecast 0.4% QoQ; previous 0.4% QoQ; GDP (Q3): forecast 0.9% YoY;...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
German DAX remain in the ATH zone BMW shares rose 1.4% after Jefferies joined UBS in favoring the automaker over Mercedes-Benz European...
Yesterday, Bitcoin broke the $100,000 mark. However, in the evening hours, an over-leveraged market led to cascading liquidations of positions, resulting...
The most important publication of today, and indeed the entire week, will be the US labor market report, set to be released at 1:30 PM GMT today. Analysts'...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Industrial Production for October: German Industrial Production: actual -1.0% MoM; forecast 1.0% MoM;...
Indexes from the Asia-Pacific region are trading with mixed sentiments. Chinese indexes are gaining between 1.70-2.00%, while other markets...
Indices in the US end the day flat, with limited volatility. Throughout the session, both US500 and US100 were trading near opening levels, staying...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -30B (Forecast -36B, Previous -2B) Working gas in storage totaled 3,937 Bcf as of November 29, 2024, reflecting...
Stock market gains slightly at the start of the session US500 breaks the key level of 6100 points US100 opens at 21,500 points The dollar drops...
US Initial Jobless Claims: 224k (Forecast 215k, Previous 213k) US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.871M (Forecast 1.904M, Previous 1.907M) US Trade...
Eli Lilly, the global biopharmaceutical leader, continues to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing GLP-1 market while navigating manufacturing...
US Challenger Layoffs (November): 57.727k vs 55.597k previously (October)
According to Reuters sources, the OPEC+ cartel is set to gradually phase out production cuts starting after the first quarter of next year, continuing...
DAX (DE40) futures extend yesterday's upward session and 'land' at new highs. Sentiment in the European stock market is very solid today, following...
France is currently facing a severe political crisis after Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government was ousted by a no-confidence vote, confirming...
Eurozone retail sales came in -0.5% MoM vs -0.3% MoM exp. and 0.5% previously Retail sales YoY pace came in 1.9% vs 1.7% exp. and 2.9% previously EURUSD...
Further weaker data from Europe prompts reflection on today's appreciation of the Eurodollar, which is benefiting more from positive market sentiment...
After gains on Wall Street, stock markets in Europe open higher, despite slightly weaker sentiment in Asia Slightly stronger German industrial orders...
Bitcoin surged to $103.8k today, reaching a new all-time high milestone and dropped since then slipped slightly to $101k now. Connected with blockchain...
German industrial orders in October came in -1.5% MoM vs -2% exp. Swedish CPI in November came in 0.3% MoM vs 0.4% exp.; 1.6% YoY, in line with expectations EURSEK...
