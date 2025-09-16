Daily summary: a flat session on Wall Street; Oil surges by 2.65% 🔔
North American indices are showing mixed performance, with Mexican and Brazilian markets leading gains while US indices display divergent trends....
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Indices in the US open flat The dollar index weakens in the early part of the day Yields are also declining Palantir extends its gains, rising...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for October: actual 7.744M; forecast 7.510M; previous 7.372M;
One of the largest US-based steel producers, US Steel (X.US) shares are down almost 8% today, because Trump reaffirmed plans of stopping acquisition of...
Oil (OIL) is gaining more than 1% today, as markets await the OPEC+ decision on Thursday. It is likely that OPEC+ will extend the latest round of oil production...
Oil: November's PMI indices from China and US ISM Manufacturing came in stronger than expected, suggesting limited potential for demand decline...
DAX and other European indices extend bullish surge UBS revises forecasts for BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche ASML maintains 2025 net sales forecast...
Yesterday, Fed members John Williams, Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic commented on the US economy and monetary policy. Waller signalled that he supports...
The Japanese yen is one of the worst performing G10 currencies today, nevertheless the USDJPY pair continues to struggle to get back above the key 150.00...
Asian markets extended on Tuesday the wave of optimism that swept Monday's trading in Europe and the US Australia's main stock market index...
Swiss inflation for November came in line with analysts' expectations. The reading pointed to a growth rate of 0.7% y/y for the headline reading and...
Asian markets extended on Tuesday the wave of optimism that swept Monday's trading in Europe and the US. Australia's main stock index (AU200)...
The Nasdaq 100 touched new intraday records Monday, driven by strong performance across major technology stocks, while significant leadership changes...
The Nasdaq 100 touched new intraday records Monday, driven by strong performance across major technology stocks, while significant leadership changes at...
Sentiment for cryptocurrencies is positive, helped by gains on Wall Stree. Bitcoin is rebounding from $95,000 and is trading at $98,000; Ethereum at $3,700....
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for November: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.7; forecast 48.8; previous 48.5; 03:00 PM...
Wall Street with high open on Monday Stellantis plunges following CEO unexpected resignation MARA Holdings announced plans to offer $700 million...
European Union member states are close to an agreement on a new €1.5 billion defense fund to help strengthen industry in the bloc and actively support...
DAX retests historic peaks and maintains position as European growth leader PMI manufacturing data in Europe and the US in focus JPMorgan cuts recommendation...
09:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom - PMI Data for November: S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.0; forecast 48.6; previous...
