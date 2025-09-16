BREAKING: Eurozone PMI data remain weak 📌
08:15 AM GMT, Spain - PMI Data for November: HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 53.1; forecast 53.9; previous 54.5; 08:30...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
The USDIDX dollar index rebounds from a key support zone. The rebound is supported by threats from future U.S. President Donald Trump to impose 100% tariffs...
This week, the most important macroeconomic reports attracting market attention will be US labor market reports. On Wednesday, the ADP report will be released,...
The Asia-Pacific region indices are trading with mixed sentiment. Chinese indices are down by 0.30–0.40%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index is gaining...
U.S. indices closed with moderate gains. The cash session on Wall Street was shortened today due to yesterday's Thanksgiving holiday. The...
Indices rise by approximately 0.20% at the session's open The dollar continues to decline, falling below 106 points Bond yields are also dropping U.S....
DAX gains at the end of the week Norma's management plans to sell the Water Management unit The end of the week on the European stock market...
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - GDP data: GDP: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM; GDP (Q3): actual 0.3% QoQ; previous...
Gold (GOLD) is up by more than 1% today, driven by the weakness of the US dollar, weakening European macro readings and increased geopolitical concerns. The...
Flash Eurozone headline CPI for November came in 2.3% YoY in line with expectations and higher than 2% previously Headline CPI MoM came in...
Mixed sentiment on stock markets, with a slight edge of green in Asia and the US; Europe, however, loses slightly No significant data from the US...
German unemployment rate: 6.1% vs 6.1% exp. and 6.1% previously German unemployment change (seasonally adjusted) came in 7k vs 20k exp and 27k previously
Prelim YoY CPI from France came in down 1.3% vs 1.4% exp. and 1.2% previously Prelim MoM CPI from France came in down -0.1% vs 0% exp. and 0.2% (NSA) French...
The Japanese yen is recording a very strong appreciation today, and we can look for reasons for this in today's inflation data from the Tokyo region....
German retail sales came in -1.5% MoM vs -0.5% exp. and 1.2% previously; Retail sales for October YoY came in up only 1% vs 3.3% exp. and 3.8% previously. Non-seasonally...
European indices gained yesterday, despite mixed sentiment in Asia, while trading in stocks and bonds on Wall Street did not take place due to the Thanksgiving...
European indices ended the day in the green, with German DAX gaining 0.71% and French CAC40 up by 0.42%, inspite of deficit-oriented political turmoil....
Will Michel Barnier's government survive Christmas? This is the question stirring media and political circles for several days. Marine Le Pen, leader...
01:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for November: German HICP: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; German...
Visa, the global payments technology leader, delivered another quarter of solid growth while navigating regulatory headwinds and an evolving competitive...
