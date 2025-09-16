MXN and CAD make up for losses seen earlier in the week💡
The U.S. dollar, despite performing relatively well against most currencies overall today, was unable to resume its upward momentum against the Mexican...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
The U.S. dollar, despite performing relatively well against most currencies overall today, was unable to resume its upward momentum against the Mexican...
Positive sentiment in European markets; DE40 gains more than 0.6% German utility giant, energy supplier Uniper (UN0.DE) rebounds more than 7%...
Bitcoin is retreating back above $95,000 and data from Bloomberg, this week, suggests a significant slowdown in buying activity in ETFs. Yesterday, they...
EURUSD loses 0.3% ahead of German CPI reading scheduled on 1 PM GMT. ITA40 gains today more than 0.6% and is one of the stronger performer across the European...
U.S. indices futures gain slightly, but trading in stocks and bonds on Wall Street will be closed today due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the...
Spanish HICP Flash for November YoY flash came in 2.4% vs 2.4% exp. and 1.8% previously HICP MoM came in 0% vs 0.1% exp. and 0.4% previously
U.S. indices closed yesterday's session with declines; the DJIA retreated 0.3%, the S&P 500 fell nearly 0.4%, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.85%,...
Sentiments on the European stock market session were mixed today. The DAX declined by 0.2%, while the FTSE gained 0.2%. France's CAC40 was the worst...
Shares of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) lose today almost 7% despite strong quarter, as cybersecurity provider missed Q4 2024 guidance. A...
Coffee futures on Arabica surges 4.6% to $323 amid spreading fears of a global supply shortage (dry and hot weather in Brazil) and the threat of tariffs...
EIA Natural Gas Change (in bcf): -2 bcf (Forecast -3 bcf, Previous -3 bcf)
Wall Street opens the session in mixed sentiment; US100 loses 1% on a wave of declines in the semiconductor sector; Nvidia loses more than 3%, Dell...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -1.844M (Forecast -1M, Previous 0.545M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: 3.314M (Forecast -0.1M, Previous 2.054M) EIA Distillate...
The global economy has not entered a recession, and consumers in recent years, not only in Poland, but also in Europe and the United States, have proved...
US PCE Price Index YoY: 2.3% (Forecast 2.3%, Previous 2.1%) US PCE Price Index MoM Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.2%) US Core PCE Price...
US Chicago PMI came in at 40.2 vs 45 exp. and 41.6 previously US 10-year treasuries loses almost 5 bps today, dropping to 4.25%, while US dollar...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - GDP data: GDP Price Index (Q3): actual 1.9% QoQ; forecast 1.8% QoQ; previous 2.5% QoQ; GDP (Q3): actual...
J.P. Morgan Supports Sentiment Around Henkel AG European Tech Stocks Under Pressure from Mixed Workday Results DAX in 50-Day EMA Zone Sentiment...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut interest rates today by 50 basis points to 4.25%. The decision was in line with economists' expectations....
Today's macroeconomic calendar features several key releases, including the Q3 US GDP report and the PCE inflation report. Later in the day, the weekly...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator