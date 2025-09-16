Economic calendar: PCE report and US GDP in the spotlight 📄
Today's macroeconomic calendar features several key releases, including the Q3 US GDP report and the PCE inflation report. Later in the day, the weekly...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Today's macroeconomic calendar features several key releases, including the Q3 US GDP report and the PCE inflation report. Later in the day, the weekly...
Asia-Pacific indices are trading mixed. Chinese indices are gaining between 0.90-1.20%. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 index is down 0.65% to...
In the Americas US indices showed mixed performance. The US100 and US500 are in positive territory, up 0.31% to 20964.46 and 0.29% to 6029.5 respectively....
The Fed's minutes from the last November meeting of the US central bank, where it cut interest rates by 25 basis points, have just been released. Below...
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said in a call a few minutes ago that it would be “entirely prudent” for the U.S. central bank to slow...
During today's session, we are observing a significant deterioration in sentiment on the crypto market. Bitcoin fell almost 8% from over $99k to $92k...
OIL.WTI drops 0.8% to 68.8 USD zone after possible Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal. As it was reported by CBS news agency, Biden is expected to announce...
Wells Fargo (WFC.US) shares are up more than 1% today, hitting new all-time highs, after Reuters reported that the bank is in the final stages of undergoing...
Analysts at Guggenheim have revised their outlook on Capri (CPRI.US) and raised their recommendation on the company's stock to a “buy”...
3:00 PM GMT US, home sales (October): Actual: 610k. Expected 725k vs 738k previously 3:00 PM GMT US, consumer sentiment by Conference Board: Actual:...
The minutes of the November FOMC meeting, scheduled for release today at 7:00 p.m. GMT, will provide key context for the recent 25-bp interest rate cut...
US100 gains ahead of FOMC Minutes Anti-obesity companies in focus Updates on tariffs put auto companies under pressure Zoom Video Communications...
Zinc prices are up nearly 2.5% today, erasing all of November's losses and reaching the highest levels since mid-October. Investors are responding...
Oil Oil reacted with declines to a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which would be expected to reduce risks regarding further...
DE40 loses nearly 0.3% on a wave of declines in German automotive sector stocks; Volkswagen, Porsche, BMW and Daimler Truck shares are discounted within...
Bitcoin has slid nearly 8% from over $99,000 to $92,000 today; yesterday, ETFs experienced record net outflows of $438 million in months Along with...
Weaker sentiment on indices; Wall Street loses slightly, Europe a little more after mostly weak Asian session Light macro calendar from Europe;...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street was dictated by the bulls; the DJIA and Russell 2000 gained nearly 1% and 1.5%, respectively, although the Nasdaq...
US equity indices are trading higher, led by the US2000 up 2.07% to 2463.1, while other major indices also show gains with US30 up 0.84% to 44759, US500...
Bitcoin retreated 1.75% to $96,000 as traders took profits just shy of the psychological $100,000 level, though institutional buying remains strong with...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator