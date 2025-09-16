Economic Calendar: PMIs Take Center Stage Amid Retail Sales Data (22.11.2024)
Markets focus on a busy Friday of economic releases, with flash PMI readings across Europe and the US providing fresh insight into economic momentum. UK...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Japan's core CPI rose 2.3% YoY in October, slightly above expectations but marking second straight month of slowdown. Non-perishable food prices...
U.S. indices are continuing their upward trend today. The S&P 500 is up by 0.7%, the Nasdaq 100 is gaining 0.5%, and the Dow Jones is rising by...
Snowflake (SNOW.US) reported record revenues, continuously posting year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter sales growth since Q4 2020. Furthermore, the...
Google’s parent company’s shares (GOOG.US) have entered the red, as the US Department of Justice (DOJ) demanded that the company sells Chrome,...
Mixed Thursday on for the US stock market Nvidia’s down 2% following a moderate Q4 outlook Snowflake surges 30% on product revenue guidance Wall...
Weakly change in the US' natural gas invetories Actual: -3 bn cubic feet Expected: 5 bn cubic feet Previously: 42 bn cubic feet
03:00 PM GMT, United States - Existing Home Sales for October: Existing Home Sales (monthly change): actual 3.4% MoM; previous...
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Inflation Data for October: IPPI (industrial prices; yearly change): actual 1.1% YoY; previous -0.9% YoY; IPPI...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,908K; previous 1,872K; Initial Jobless Claims:...
DAX erases a good portion of early declines; DE40 contract loses less than 0.1% Weak sentiment around German automotive, Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) considers...
NVIDIA, the undisputed leader in AI computing, delivered another quarter of exceptional growth while navigating the complex transition to its next-generation...
Today's session in Europe brings a cooling of sentiment, with US indices contracts losing in the of 0.7% to 0.5% range. The Nasdaq 100 (US100) contract...
Stock index contracts on both sides of the Atlantic record limited declines that extend to Asian benchmarks; JP225 (Nikkei) loses 1.3% Preliminary...
Futures on U.S. indices are traded in mixed sentiment; Nvidia shares lost 2.5% in after-hours trading on Wall Street, but did not cause a bump...
Nvidia's quarterly results, although they turned out to be record-breaking, blowing away Wall Street expectations, did not bring euphoria to the stock...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) today released its financial results for fiscal Q4 2025 (Q3 2024). Earnings per share came in at $0.78 versus expectations of $0.75 on...
Wall Street index futures are losing between 0.5% and 1%. The VIX volatility index is trading up 5%, in response to growing demand to hedge risk against...
Michelle Bowman from the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors commented today Fed monetary policy, US economy and neutral rate levels. Overall, her remarks...
The Wall Street Journal reports that representatives of Novo Nordisk (NVO.US) and maker of Ozempic and Wegova, as well as its rival Eli Lilly (LLY.US),...
