Eli Lilly gains 3% after widespread sell-off amid WSJ reports 🔍
The Wall Street Journal reports that representatives of Novo Nordisk (NVO.US) and maker of Ozempic and Wegova, as well as its rival Eli Lilly (LLY.US),...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) will once again be in the spotlight of the markets, as the company will report results for fiscal Q4 2025 (calendar Q3 2024) today after...
Lisa Cook from the US Federal Reserve commented today US economy and monetary policy, signalling that Fed is ready to cut rates further if projections...
Qualcomm (QCOM.US) held an Investor Day yesterday. At the conference, the company presented its forecasts for the coming years, as well as hinted at its...
US Oil inventories came in 0.545M barrels vs -0.085M exp. and 2.089M previously Gasoline inventories came in 2.054M barrels...
U.S. indices open the session with slight declines; Nvidia (NVDA.US) loses 1.6%; U.S. post-session results US500 and US100 lose in 0.4 - 0.6%...
The EURUSD loses more than 0.3% today, and the perspective of limited Fed rate cuts in 2025 'under Trump' appears to be changing investor expectations,...
Contracts rallied significantly mid-week, with prices hitting $3.10/MMBTU, the highest since June. Interestingly, this comes just before the contract roll,...
European indices show moderate recovery The German DAX index rises by 0.30% Technology and communication services sectors see the biggest gains Porsche...
The Japanese yen is one of the weakest G10 currencies today, losing between 0.50-0.70% against other major currencies, as uncertainty surrounding the yen...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. No major economic releases are scheduled that could impact global markets. However, we will hear...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for October: CPI: actual 0.6% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM; CPI: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast...
The session in the Asia-Pacific region is unfolding in moderately positive sentiment. Indices from China are gaining between 0.30-0.40%. The Japanese...
Indices on Wall Street are gaining slightly towards the end of the session, despite a sell-off at the opening. The initial declines have been completely...
Bitcoin is poised for a historic moment. Today, there is a strong likelihood that Bitcoin will close at a new all-time high, around $92,500. While the...
Today, at the beginning of the session, the sentiment on the stock market was not the best. Investors' attention focused on the escalation of the conflict...
European markets are experiencing a 1-2% sell-off today. The largest declines can be observed in WIG20 (-3.00%), AUT20 (-1.80%), and ITA40 (-1.65%). The...
Stock indexes in the U.S. are slightly down at the opening The largest declines are seen in the US2000 The dollar index gains 0.16% Yields on...
Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) shares are trading up 10% today after the company reported slightly better-than-forecast financial results and surprised with a dividend....
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Inflation Data for October: Trimmed CPI: actual 2.6% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; CPI:...
