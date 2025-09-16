BRAKING: US housing market data below expectations
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Housing Starts for October: actual -3.1% MoM; previous -1.9% MoM; actual 1.311M; forecast 1.340M; previous 1.353M; Building...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Shares of German munitions and military equipment manufacturer Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) are gaining nearly 5% today, after Chancellor Scholz indicated that...
Oil: Oil rebounds at the start of the new week due to geopolitical concerns. Biden has authorized Ukraine to use long-range missiles to attack positions...
Walmart (WMT.US) shares climbed approximately 4.42% in premarket trading after the retail giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and...
Shares in Swedish machinery and garden equipment maker Husqvarna (HUSQB.SE) are down nearly 6% today after analysts at SEB Research pointed to structural...
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for October: CPI: actual 2.0% YoY; forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY; CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast...
German DAX trades lower today BASF to sell its Suvinil paint business in Brazil Siemens AG shares face pressure after Bank of America downgraded...
Oil prices surged more than 3% yesterday, with Brent crude settling at $73.12 and WTI at $69.16, primarily driven by significant supply disruptions and...
Markets focus on today's European inflation data and North American housing figures. The RBA minutes released earlier highlighted the board's commitment...
Asian markets broadly higher with tech stocks leading gains, tracking overnight Wall Street strength. Nikkei rose 0.5%, KOSPI added 0.2%, while ASX...
US equities have returned to gains after a bearish week. S&P500 adds 0.43%, Nasdaq gains 0.57%, small-cap Russell 2000 trades 0.31% higher and only...
A significant disruption has hit Western Europe's largest oilfield as Equinor halted production at Johan Sverdrup following an onshore power outage....
Bitcoin breaks through the $92k level and retests historic highs despite two days in a row of net outflows from ETFs; now drops below $91k again Smaller...
Wall Street with flat open on Monday NVIDIA shares declined amid overheating issues Tesla shares surged following reports that President-elect Trump's...
The precious metal has suffered significant losses since late October, exacerbated by the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election. Concurrently,...
Recent reports revealing overheating problems in Nvidia's new Blackwell server racks have sent the company's shares down 3% in premarket trading...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock is gaining 6.70% in the pre-market trading following reports that Donald Trump’s transition team aims to establish a federal...
German DAX trades lower today Commerzbank AG shares could surge up to 35% to €21 ($22.7) per share if UniCredit proceeds with a takeover bid,...
Bitcoin is gaining 2.30% today to reach $91,900. Over the weekend, positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market continued, supported by news of new...
The upcoming week will be relatively calm in terms of macroeconomic releases. The most important event of the week is likely to be Nvidia's quarterly...
