UK inflation above expectations; pound gains 📈
CPI in the UK (M/M) July: 0.1% (est. 0.0%; previous 0.3%) - CPI (y/y): 3.8% (est. 3.7%; previous 3.6%) - Core CPI (y/y): 3.8% (est. 3.7%; previously...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Wall Street sees a correction fueled by tech sell-off. Nasdaq (US100: -1.2%) is leading losses, followed by Russell 2000 (US2000: -0.75%)...
U.S. Henry Hub natural gas futures (NATGAS) are down nearly 6% today, falling to almost nine-month lows. The decline is driven by high production levels,...
A correction in the technology sector follows Home Depot’s solid results, which add to the debate on future interest rate cuts in the US. Futures...
EU50 climbed the highest since late March 2025 (+0.6%) in the aftermath of yesterday’s US-Europe summit, with only a few index members trading in...
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced in CNBC that interviews for the next Federal Reserve chair will begin shortly after Labor Day, as the White...
Uranium stocks are falling sharply today, even though uranium futures are rising to $73.5 per pound. The declines can be linked indirectly to the increased...
Futures on ICE Arabica Coffee (COFFEE) gains almost 3% today as market prices in limited supply. Cold weather and frosts in top growing regions can hit...
Key U.S. stock indices open Wednesday’s session in moderately neutral sentiment. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq show slight declines. The...
NZDUSD posts a 0.1% correction ahead of tomorrow’s interest rate decision in New Zealand. Overnight, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for July: Trimmed CPI: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY; CPI: actual...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for July: actual 1.428M; forecast 1.290M; previous 1.358M; 01:30 PM BST, United...
Shares Intel (INTC.US) are up more than 5% before the opening of the Wall Street stock exchange following news that SoftBank will invest $2 billion in...
Futures on Hang Seng (HK.cash) went slightly higher after the weaker than expected unemployment rate reading from Hong Kong which came in at 3.7% level...
Home Depot (HD.US) reported its second-quarter 2025 results, which came in line with market expectations, though they offered little in the way of positive...
Following yesterday's talks at the White House, it is becoming increasingly clear that the burden of financing support for Ukraine will be shifted...
The European session opens with expectations regarding the results of peace meetings and the publication of the FED minutes. The market reaction is moderate. DE40:...
Oil Crude oil prices remain low, despite an attempted rebound during Monday's session amid speculation that the situation in Ukraine will not...
On Monday, August 18, a meeting took place at the White House involving Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, and seven European leaders. It can be regarded...
Futures are trading mixed before the cash session opens The economic calendar primarily includes the Canadian CPI report and US housing market data Investors...
