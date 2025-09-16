Economic calendar: Light macro calendar; Nvidia report key event of the week 📄
The upcoming week will be relatively calm in terms of macroeconomic releases. The most important event of the week is likely to be Nvidia's quarterly...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
The Asia-Pacific region indices are mostly trading higher. Chinese indices are gaining between 0.30%-0.60%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is up by...
U.S. indices end the week's trading under clear downward pressure. The Nasdaq 100 index is currently losing more than 2.3%, while the S&P500...
This week was marked by the ongoing “Trump Trade" narrative, though expectations around US interest rates also gained prominence. The upcoming...
The US dollar lost some of its bullish momentum observed since the beginning of last week in the second phase of Friday's session, after the market...
Russia, the world's largest supplier of enriched uranium, said today that it had imposed temporary restrictions on the export of enriched uranium...
Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) are gaining 8%, after the company indicated that it will move its shares off the NYSE and be listed on the Nasdaq...
The Nasdaq, represented by the US100 contract, is leading the decline in indices on Wall Street today, as the dust settles after the presidential election....
Wall Street in weak mood at start of Friday session Berkshire Hathaway takes a stake in Domino's Pizza Alibaba results and Applied Materials...
14:15 GMT - US Industrial Production: Industrial Production (MoM) (Oct): Actual: -0.3%. Forecast -0.4% vs previous -0.3% The euro lost...
Austan Goolsbee, president of the Chicago Fed commented today Fed interest rates policy and economy, for CNBC. Here are the highlights from his remarks. Fed's...
New US retail sales data for October just released: Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Oct): Actual: 0.1%. Forecast 0.5% vs previous 0.3% Retail Sales (MoM)...
Analysis of Hermès: The Undisputed Master of Luxury The accommodative announcements by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and...
Shares of smartphone and memory chipmaker Samsung (SMSN.UK) gained 8% today and recorded their best session since 2021. The company recorded its first...
German DAX trades lower today Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has made a non-binding offer to acquire German drug developer Evotec SE RWE AG has announced...
The Russell 2000 demonstrates significant vulnerability to monetary policy shifts, underperforming larger indices with a 1.3% decline as Fed Chair Powell's...
Today's economic calendar features crucial US retail sales figures and various industrial production readings. Market participants will closely monitor...
Asian markets traded cautiously after Fed Chair Powell's hawkish comments, with most indices keeping to tight ranges. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose...
US equities seem tired of bullish momentum over the recent weeks and move into the red. S&P500 and Dow Jones trade 0.3% lower, Nasdaq backs 0.2%...
Oil erases part of early losses and gains almost 0.23% after EIA US inventories change. Report showed an unexpected rise in both oil inventories, however,...
