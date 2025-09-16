BREAKING: DOE report shows an in oil inventories, Oil gains after the data
Oil erases part of early losses and gains almost 0.23% after EIA US inventories change. Report showed an unexpected rise in both oil inventories, however,...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Natural gas inventories rose by 42 billion cubic feet last week, above the expected 39 billion and higher than the previous 69 billion cubic feet. NATGAS...
SMCI shares are losing 6% today, extending their recent decline after the troubled server maker continues to face challenges with its financial reporting....
Wall Street lower after PPI Disney shares jump 10% as streaming business turns profitable and beats earnings expectations Sonos shares rise despite...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for October: Core PPI: 3.1% vs forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY; Core PPI: 0.3% vsforecast...
Adriana Kugler, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors signalled today, that fighting with higher inflation in the US may be harder, however...
The transcript of the minutes of the ECB's last meeting, when the bankers decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (October 17), has just been...
European markets gain during Thursday's session ECB minutes, US PPI report and Powell/Lagarde speeches in focus Management changes and relatively...
10:00 am GMT - Eurozone, GDP report for Q3. Actual: 0.9% y/y. Forecast: 0.9% y/y. Earlier: 0.9% y/y. GDP SA (Q/Q) Q3 P: 0.4% (est 0.4%; prev 0.4%) Eurozone...
The US dollar is extending its bullish trend, strengthening in virtually every conceivable currency pair. Against the yen, the USDJPY has reached levels...
Kansas City Fed president, Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed president Alberto Musalem commented in US monetary policy and its future perspectives. Overall,...
Futures point to a mixed opening to the session in Europe Futures based on the Euro Stoxx 50 index are currently gaining 0.4% Investors' attention...
The start of Thursday's trading session in the markets is continuously marked by the US dollar, which is extending gains against most currencies. The...
U.S. CPI inflation for October rose to 2.6% y/y, in line with expectations, while core inflation remained at 3.3% y/y. The lack of inflation surprise...
CBOT wheat futures loses almost 1.5% today, dropping to $540 ahead of tomorrow rollover, pressured by strong US dollar. Rains continue to break...
U.S.-based Intuitive Machines (LUNR.US), which specializes in providing hardware and software to support lunar exploration, will report financial results...
US stock market sentiments are mixed today; US500 and US100 fluctuate around all-time highs US CPI in line with expectations; Fed Logan sees a cautious...
After the Fed Neel Kashkari comments, Lorie K.Logan, CEO of the US Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. commented Fed policy and interest rates in the US. Logan's...
The cocoa market has been experiencing very strong growth since the beginning of this week, as concerns have been raised about the current harvest in Ivory...
Federal Reserve member, Neel Kashkari, gave the interview for Bloomberg TV after today US CPI October report. Here are the highlights from his remarks. The...
