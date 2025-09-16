Bitcoin sets new all-time highs. Will it be a digital gold?
Cryptocurrencies are celebrating, and the reason for the ongoing bull market is clear. Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, and Republicans...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Cryptocurrencies are celebrating, and the reason for the ongoing bull market is clear. Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, and Republicans...
US CPI (October) came in 2.6% YoY vs 2.6% exp. and 2.4% previously MoM CPI came in 0.2% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.2% previously US Core CPI (October)...
The German DE40 is losing nearly 0.5% during today's session, thus breaking below the lower limit of the consolidation zone set by the 50-day exponential...
Palo Alto Networks, lídr v oblasti podnikové kybernetické bezpečnosti, prochází přechodným obdobím, které...
The October CPI reading will be the first inflation reading in the USA following the presidential elections. From a market behavior perspective, there's...
European indices are experiencing a mixed session The DAX is up 0.15% to 19,100 points Siemens Energy gains 15% after raising forecasts Markets...
Since its local low at the beginning of October, the dollar has gained 6%. This is the most dynamic increase since the beginning of consolidation nearly...
The most important event this week is undoubtedly the release of the US CPI report, which will be published today at 01:30 PM BST. In addition to this,...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are trading mostly higher. Chinese indices are gaining between 1.10% and 1.90%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index...
The mood during the European and Asian sessions was weaker today. The DAX index retreated 2%, and the British FTSE fell more than 1.2%. The Hang Seng...
We are seeing a continuation of the downward trend in the precious metals market today, with gold (GOLD) settling nearly 1% below $2,600 per ounce today....
Shopify (SHOP.US) stock is gaining almost 24% after the earnings report which exceeded analyst expectations. Revenue reached $2.16 billion, a 26% year-over-year...
Micron Technology (MU.US) declined 5.50% following Edgewater Research's reduction in NAND and DRAM price forecasts, signaling a potentially weaker...
Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP.US) are losing nearly 4% after the Washington Post cited anonymous sources claiming that Donald Trump will make efforts to stop...
New York Fed consumers' 3-year inflation has been viewed down to 2.5% in October from 2.7%, 5-year view to 2.8% from 2.9%. Despite lower inflation...
We have just received details of statements made by two FOMC representatives - Thomas Barkin from the Richmond Fed and Governor Christopher Waller. Later...
The prices of XRP (RIPPLE) crypto, standing behind the fintech Ripple, soared almost 12% as CEO of the project and co-founder, Brad Garlinghouse confirmed...
The dollar and U.S. bond yields continue to rise Indicies open slightly lower The US500 remains above the 6000-point mark The...
Oil Crude oil continues its declines in the face of the continuing so-called “Trump trade,” which may signify the new administration's...
The correction, which began on October 31st, has already amounted to approximately 7% or $200 per ounce. The decline is linked to the so-called "Trump...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator