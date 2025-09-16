DE40: Bayer, Brenntag and Infineon shares in focus 💡
European markets lose during Tuesday's session ZEW data points to rise in German unemployment, wages remain high, however Bayer, Brenntag...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
ZEW Index of Current Economic Conditions: Value: -91,4 Forecast: -85.9 Previously: -86,9 ZEW Index of Economic Sentiment: Value: 7.4 Forecast:...
The beginning of the week on the international financial markets has been marked by huge rallies in the cryptocurrency sector all along. Bitcoin...
Futures point to a lower opening in today's European cash session Investor attention turns to speeches by Fed bankers and corporate news Bitcoin...
The EURGBP pair ticks higher after we learned CPI data from Germany for October and data from the UK labor market for October. A much higher-than-expected...
The beginning of the week on the international financial markets has been marked by huge rallies in the cryptocurrency sector all along. Bitcoin...
Wall Street indices open today stock market session higher; US500 rises above 6,000 points Euphoric rises on Tesla shares; company trades up 7% after...
U.S. Henry Hub natural gas (NATGAS) contracts are gaining 8% today, with concerns about supply in the U.S. adding 'headwinds' to gas prices. Over...
The cryptocurrency market experienced huge gains over the weekend, with Bitcoin gaining nearly 7%, rebounding from around $76,000 to new ATH set at $82,500...
Positive sentiment on European exchanges; DAX futures gain more than 1% Continental (CON.DE) gains 7% after results showed improved operating profits German...
WTI crude oil (OIL.WTI) settled below $70 per barrel on Monday, with an assessment of Hurricane Rafael, which caused only about 27% of Gulf of Mexico production...
U.S. Henry Hub natural gas (NATGAS) contracts are gaining today as concerns about U.S. supply are adding upside pressure to the futures market. More than...
U.S. indices are recording a powerful upward rally, with the Russell 2000 increasingly 'boldly' joining in; the index of small and medium-sized...
Veterans Day in U.S.; stock markets open, but bond market will be closed Positive sentiment in stock markets and crypto; almost no macro releases...
Futures on Wall Street are gaining in the morning; the Russell 2000 (US2000) stands out with a nearly 0.8% rise. The U.S. celebrates Veterans Day...
The last session in the financial markets this week is marked by the further realization of the scenario of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential...
Arista Networks (ANET.US) shares are down more than 7%, despite Q3 earnings beating expectations. The decline is mainly due to the 2025 revenue forecast,...
The first full week of November, was exceptionally significant for global markets. We learned the results of the U.S. presidential, Senate, and House elections,...
In the third quarter of 2024, China has taken center stage among investors due to a significant shift in the economic policy of the Communist Party of...
The U.S. stock market is continuing the gains initiated by the results of the presidential election. After yesterday's first break through the 6,000-point...
