US OPEN: Wall Street in a mixed mood at the end of the week
Wall Street gains slightly to end the week Airbnb loses 5% in today's session after the company announced third quarter results. Worse-than-expected...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
European markets drop at the end of the week The main sectors losing during the session are fashion and automotive More than 7% is recorded today...
Cotton futures (COTTON), traded on ICE, have fallen sharply in recent weeks, testing levels below psychological support at $70 per bale. The rally has...
European indices open slightly lower; light macro calendar in today's session; US benchmark contracts lose slightly Investor focus on Canadian...
U.S. indices welcomed the Fed's decision to cut rates again from 5% to 4.75%. Powell's was quite dovish and signaled to the markets that...
US Federal Reserve decided to cut interest rates by 25 bps to 4.75% today. Notable removal of language expressing "greater confidence" in inflation...
The FOMC Minutes from the latest decision-making meeting of the US Federal Reserve have just been published. Recall that on November 7 the Fed decided...
US Federal Reserve decided to cut rates by 25 bps in line with 25 bps anticipated on Wall Street; to 4.75% from 5%.
US equities are trading with a mild optimism. S&P 500 has reached yet another ATH today, yet it retracted slightly already, gaining 0.6% at the...
AppLovin Corporation (APP.US) shares skyrocketed by 46% to a record high of $245.1 after the mobile software company delivered exceptional third-quarter...
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.US) shares surged over 16% in early trading Thursday after the media giant reported record-breaking streaming subscriber growth,...
Wall Street has mixed open on Thursday Lyft shares skyrocket after beating expectations and announcing a strategic partnership for autonomous vehicles Zillow...
Equinix (EQIX.US), the world's largest data center REIT, has demonstrated strong fundamental performance in Q3 2024, highlighted by record gross bookings...
Market turmoil continues in the wake of the US presidential election, which has brought significant volatility. Trump's victory appears to have made...
US jobless claims change: 222k vs 221k exp. and 216k previously (revised to 218k) Continued jobless claims: 1.892M vs 1.873M exp and 1.862M previously...
The Düsseldorf-based German defense contractor, Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) gains 6% today, and its shares are rising to the 1-month high. This year, Rheinmetall...
European markets resume euphoric gains after US elections Relatively good sentiment is seen primarily in the stocks of companies operating in the...
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for November: actual 4.75%; forecast 4.75%; previous 5.00%; BoE MPC...
The main theme of today's forex session is the Fed and BoE decisions. Both banks and their top officials will decide on interest rates today, with...
Eurozone Retail Sales YoY (September): 2.9% (Forecast 1.3%, Previous 0.8%) Eurozone Retail Sales MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.2%) EURUSD...
