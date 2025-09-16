CHN.cash surges 3.6% on rising larger stimulus hopes in China 📈
CHN.cash index contracts, reflecting the performance of the Hang Seng Index's largest companies, gain more than 3.5% today. Investors expect that the...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Norwegian Key Policy Rate Actual 4.50% (Forecast 4.5%, Previous 4.50%) Norges Bank has kept the policy rate unchanged at 4.5% following the November...
- Sweden, Riksbank decision. Actual: 2.75%. Forecast: 2.75%. Previously: 3.5%. Riksbank Policy Rate May Also Be Cut In December And During First...
Futures point to higher session opening in Europe and the US FED and BoE decisions in focus Today, futures based on stock indices point to continued...
Germany September industrial production -2.5% vs -1.0% m/m expected. Prior +2.9% Worse-than-expected data caused a slight drop in...
The effect of Trump's win in the presidential election caused yesterday's session on Wall Street to end with sizable gains in all stock indices....
Donald Trump has won the presidential election. U.S. indexes posted impressive gains today, although the sentiments in European markets were not...
Shares of server racks producer Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) are down 23% today, and are now on the levels unseen since May 2023, as markets weigh in...
Oil erases early loses and gains almost 0.5% after EIA US inventories change. Report showed an unexpected rise in both oil and gasoline inventories, however,...
Wall Street erupted in a frenzy of buying on Wednesday as Donald Trump secured his second presidential victory. Banking stocks led the charge, with JPMorgan...
Today's session has seen considerable volatility in both equity, commodity and metals markets. Precious metals like gold and silver stand out, where...
U.S. assets are gaining after Trump's win while the strong US dollar is not bothering indices, while EURUSD is losing almost 2%. Investors like the...
Wind turbine manufacturer and servicer Vestas (VWS.DK) has plunged nearly 12%. The company is struggling with high debt levels, falling profitability....
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are gaining more than 13% in pre-market trade, before the US stock exchanges open. The election results so far give a certain victory...
Indices in Europe are experiencing strong growth DAX gains 0.65% The SUI40 index from Switzerland gains the most The European VIX falls by 7.20% In...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Durable Goods for September: German Factory Orders: actual 4.2% MoM; forecast 1.6% MoM; previous -5.4%...
Markets are currently driven by the U.S. presidential election, with the highest volatility seen in the dollar, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. The USDIDX...
Fox News – one of the largest television networks in the U.S. and a clear supporter of the Republican Party – first declared Trump’s...
Today’s economic calendar is relatively empty in terms of important macroeconomic releases. The only reports of note are the PMI data from Eurozone...
Donald Trump has positioned himself as a proponent of cryptocurrency market development, arguing that if the United States fails to adopt cryptocurrencies...
