Morning wrap (06.11.2024)
In the first part of the day, we saw a relatively strong reaction in the markets to what now seems an almost certain victory for the Republicans....
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Financial markets showed a swift reaction to early U.S. election results, with the U.S. dollar strengthening significantly as EURUSD dropped 1.48%. The...
Bitcoin is seeing significant gains as Donald Trump's chances of winning the presidential election increase. After securing key states including Texas...
According to official AP News data, Trump leads 177 to 99, however none of the swing states have been called yet. Kamala Harris's New Victories: New...
Donald Trump has taken an early lead in the 2024 US Presidential Election, securing 95 electoral votes to Kamala Harris's 35 as of 1 AM GMT. In a significant...
The 2024 US presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump may take days or even weeks to determine a winner. Close polling results and...
As voting continues across the United States, the first significant results in terms of electoral votes are expected around 1:00 AM. Let's examine...
U.S. indices are on track to end the day significantly higher. The US500, US100, and US2000 indices are gaining between 1.00-1.15%, driven by the...
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.US) are up 17% today, driven by speculative betting on the U.S. election day. DJT shares have been highly...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) is gaining as much as 23%, hitting record highs following strong third-quarter results that surpassed expectations. The...
U.S. stock indices are gaining at the session's opening Technology companies are leading the increases The dollar is down 0.25% Yields on...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for October: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 55.0; forecast 55.3; previous 55.2; S&P...
Shares of Ferrari (RACE.IT), the Maranello, Italy-based sports carmaker, are losing nearly 5% today, although the quarterly report turned out to be very...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for September: Trade Balance: actual -84.40B; forecast -83.80B; previous -70.80B; Imports:...
Markets uncertain ahead of US election DHL reports disappointing results Salzgitter gains more than 33% after news of potential acquisition The...
Dogecoin, the most famous so-called memecoin, related to Elon Musk (and Donald Trump) gains today more than 8% ahead of US presidential election results....
The mood during the Asian session was upbeat, linked in large part to gains in the Chinese stock market. The Hang Seng Index rose nearly 1.5% today, and...
Despite better data from China, which tends to support sentiment in the European luxury goods sector (battered, by weakness in Chinese consumers), Hugo...
UK Composite PMI Final (October): 51.8 vs 51.7 exp. and 51.7 previously UK Services PMI Final (October): 52 vs 51.8 exp. and 51.8 previously
Markets in Europe opened higher after a successful session in Asia, where Chinese indices gained. US index contracts gain slightly Investors await...
