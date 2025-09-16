Commodity Wrap - Oil, Gas, Gold, Cocoa (05.11.2024)
Oil: OPEC+ decided to further delay restoring production to the market. Previously, OPEC+ was to restore 180,000 bpd from October, then moved...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
U.S. indices closed yesterday's session slightly lower; the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 lost around 0.4% against the backdrop of uncertainty gripping...
Prior to election day, the sentiment on Wall Street is rather mixed. Russell 2000 shows strength and gains 0.77%, whilst Dow Jones spends the session...
Buffett's Major Portfolio Shift Could Signal Broader Market Concerns Berkshire Hathaway continued its significant reduction of its Apple holdings...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for September (final): Durables Excluding Transportation: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.4%, previous 0.4%...
Wall Street has lower open on Monday. Nvidia added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average Viking Therapeutics shares surged after reporting breakthrough...
The year 2024 belongs to Bitcoin, and investor interest in the largest of the cryptocurrencies is again on the rise, as the price rises. In the spring,...
LVMH : a buying opportunity despite deteriorating fundamentals Two weeks ago, French luxury companies found themselves in the crosshairs of...
European indices are slightly rebounding in the early part of the day. The biggest gainers include banks, energy and fuel sectors, as well...
08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for October: HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 54.5; forecast 53.1; previous 53.0; 08:45...
Since the peaks on October 29 at 73,600 USD, Bitcoin has already lost 6.60%, and from Friday’s trading through the weekend, the price fell from 71,400...
OPEC+ has delayed an increase in oil production. Crude oil prices have gained over 2% at the start of the week, just ahead of the US elections and the...
This week, global markets' attention will be focused on two key events. On the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, we will learn who the new President...
The session in the Asia-Pacific region is proceeding moderately. Chinese indices are gaining between 0.30-0.60%, the Singaporean SG20cash index is...
Indices are gaining, partially recovering yesterday's losses The US Dollar Index rebounds, gaining 0.20% US Treasury yields are also rising Market...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for October: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.5; forecast 47.8; previous...
Canadian Manufacturing PMI Actual 51.1 (Forecast -, Previous 50.4) Market reaction following the data release is limited, with USDCAD trading lower...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for October: Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 12K; forecast 106K; previous 223K; Private...
Chevron Earnings Adjusted EPS: $2.51 (estimate: $2.40) Revenue & Other Income: $50.67 billion (estimate: $49.34 billion) Upstream Earnings:...
Oil gains 0.80% and returns above $71 per barrel, reaching $71.10. Oil prices are rising despite a sell-off in U.S. stocks following reports that Iran...
