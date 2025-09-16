DAX: DE40 rebounds 0.30%; Siemens Energy gains 2.0% 📈
Sentiment on the European market is slightly better today; indices are rebounding after yesterday's sell-off. The German index DE40 is up 0.30%. Siemens,...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
10:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for October: S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.9; forecast 50.3; previous...
U.S. indices recorded another day of a sharp sell-off yesterday. The catalyst for the declines appears to be a combination of quarterly reports from BigTech...
Today is filled with significant macroeconomic reports. Investors' focus will primarily be on the U.S. labor market report — NFP. However, following...
Pacific and Asian indexes are experiencing a mixed session and are not following the clear declines seen on the main U.S. indices yesterday. Chinese...
On Thursday, October 31, 2024, Apple reported its fiscal fourth quarter results, setting a new September quarter revenue record of $94.93 billion, up 6%...
Amazon has just released its Q3 2024 earnings report. Analysts projected the net sales of $157.29 bn, earnings per share of $1.16 and Amazon Web Services...
US stock markets dump after Big Tech earnings with US100 leading losses (-1.98%), US500 -1.42% down and US2000 leading 1.4% lower. European...
The earnings season for tech giants is in full swing, but the current volatility in the sector's stocks stands in sharp contrast to the initial enthusiasm...
As Apple prepares to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the market close on October 31, 2024, all eyes are on the tech giant's performance...
US100 declined sharply, dropping 1.3% after mixed reactions to Microsoft and Meta earnings, despite both companies beating top and bottom-line expectations....
Wall Street has lower open on Thursday. Microsoft shares dropped over 5% after reporting Q3 revenue of $65.6B, beating expectations but forecasting...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for September: PCE price index: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; PCE Price index:...
US jobless claims came in 216k vs 230k exp. and 227k previously, revised to 242k Continued jobless claims came in 1.862M vs 1.88M exp. and 1.867M...
European market sentiment is noticeably weak today; U.S. technology sector loses after reports from Meta and Microsoft, shares of both companies losing...
Hong Kong Q3 GDP growth came in 1.8% YoY vs 3.1% exp. and 3.2% in Q2 2024. Quarterly GDP surprisingly dropped by -1.1% while markets anticipated 0.2% growth...
Eurozone CPI dynamic (flash for October) came in 2% YoY vs 1.9% exp. and 1.7% previously Core CPI came in 2.7% YoY vs 2.6% exp. and 2.7% previously Unemployment...
Great results from Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta Platforms have failed to improve sentiment in the US stock market, which is beginning to be pressured by...
European indices record declines after weak sentiment during the Asian session and declines in the US stock market Light macro calendar in Europe;...
The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged at 0.25% and in line with the markets' forecast; the decision was unanimous. However, the USDJPY pair...
