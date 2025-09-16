BREAKING: Retail sales in Germany much higher than expected
Retail sales in Germany (October) came in 3.8% YoY vs 1.2% exp. and 2.1% previously (1.2% MoM vs -0.6% exp. and 1.6% previously). The report points to...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Despite very solid reports from Microsoft and Meta Platforms, U.S. index contracts lost in after-hours trading and closed yesterday's session lower;...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) lose 1.1% today after very important earnings releases from Magnificent 7 large caps, Microsoft (MSFT.US) and Meta Platforms...
Indices are deepening the losses from the start of the session. At the time of publication, the US500 is down 0.35% to 5866 points, the US100 is...
Gold has enjoyed one of its best years on record, with prices surging since the start of the year. This rally can be attributed to a shift in central bank...
Reddit shares surged 45% after a strong Q3 earnings report, driven by a 68% year-over-year revenue increase to $348.4 million, surpassing analyst expectations...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual -0.515M; forecast 1.500M; previous 5.474M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Indices open flat, except for US2000. EUR/USD erases losses following ADP release and is even gaining now. Super Micro Computer (SMC.US) falls 25%. Yields...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Pending Home Sales for September: actual 7.4% MoM; forecast 1.9% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM; 03:00...
European indices are experiencing a downturn following the release of disappointing earnings from European companies, including Volkswagen. European equity...
Key issues in EY's resignation: Governance and control concerns emerged in July 2024, leading to Special Committee review with external firms EY...
HICP YoY Prelim Actual 2.4% (Forecast 2.1%, Previous 1.8%) CPI YoY Prelim Actual 2% (Forecast 1.8%, Previous 1.6%) EURUSD is attempting...
US GDP QoQ Advance Actual 2.8% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 3%) US Core PCE Prices Advance Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.1%, Previous 2.8%) The U.S....
OPEC+ sources signalled that OPEC+ could delay the planned oil output hike, scheduled for December 2024, by one month or more. Oil reacts with price increases....
US ADP Employment Change Actual 233k (Forecast 110.5k, Previous 143k, Revised 159K) ADP's October employment report indicated robust...
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the market open. Company's shares fell as much as 6.3% in premarket trading...
With yesterday's earnings releases by companies such as Alphabet (GOOGL.US), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US), and reports from Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
In its Q3 2024 earnings report, Alphabet showcased the impact of its substantial AI investments, which are driving impressive returns, particularly in...
Q3 GDP growth (Prelim) in the Eurozone (y/y): Result: 0.9% Forecast: 0.8% Previously: 0.6% Preliminary Q3 GDP growth in the...
Today's economic calendar features crucial GDP readings from major European economies and the United States, alongside the UK's Autumn Forecast...
