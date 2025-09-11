Morning Wrap (19.08.2025)
Tuesday's trading session on Asian markets was relatively calm, mainly due to the effect of talks at the White House. There have been many comments...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
U.S. indices ended the day little changed. US500 fell 0.11% to 6,464 points, US100 lost 0.18% to 23,760 points, while US2000 gained 0.35% to 2,300...
Intel (INTC.US) is in talks with the U.S. government over a potential deal that would convert part or all of the $10.9 billion CHIPS Act grant into a 10%...
Applied Digital (APLD.US) jumped 15% to $16.35 per share after announcing the start of construction on a massive $3 billion AI data center, Polaris Forge...
Warren Buffett announced on Friday that the company he has been acquiring recently is the controversial United Healthcare. The past year hasn't given...
The beginning of the new week is marked by investors' hopes and concerns regarding important geopolitical and macroeconomic factors. The Trump-Putin...
Cryptocurrencies open the week with declines, as profit-taking continues across the market. Ethereum was hit particularly hard, retreating nearly 10% from...
There is pessimism on European financial markets today. Contracts on the DE40 are down over 0.4% today, while the EU50 is falling by more than 0.8%. Contracts...
Key Data: Seasonally adjusted foreign trade balance, June: 2.8 bn (forecast: 18.1 bn; previous: 16.2 bn Non-seasonally adjusted foreign...
Oil attempted to recover from the steep drop at the start of the Asian session, but as European trading began and the first comments from Trump following...
Today’s session will be exceptionally poor in macroeconomic data releases, which will sharpen market attention on the Trump–Zelensky meeting,...
Although Friday ended with a correction on Wall Street (S&P 500: -0.3%, Nasdaq: -0.4%, Russell 2000: -0.55%, DJIA: +0.1%), index futures are...
Diplomatic failure with the veneer of success The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska ended in a...
Financial markets saw an intense end to last week, driven by the meeting between Trump and Putin. The situation in Ukraine will remain a key factor this...
The EUR/USD is up more than 0.5% today, approaching a local resistance zone, fueled by weakness in the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, sentiment on Wall Street...
US Retail Sales MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.6%, Previous 0.6%) US Core Retail Sales MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.5%) US Import Prices MoM:...
U.S. stock index futures traded slightly higher on Friday, though they pared some gains just ahead of the release of July retail sales data. Among...
The Trump–Putin summit will take place today at 7 PM GMT at a military base in Alaska, with the primary focus on negotiating a ceasefire in the...
European indices are mostly rising, but DAX (DE40) futures, which were up nearly 0.4%, have pulled back from local highs and turned lower. Outside of U.S....
Chinese index futures initially retreated following the release of weaker-than-expected economic data, but buyers are attempting to limit further declines,...
