Economic Calendar: European and US GDP Data with UK Budget in Focus
Today's economic calendar features crucial GDP readings from major European economies and the United States, alongside the UK's Autumn Forecast...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Today's economic calendar features crucial GDP readings from major European economies and the United States, alongside the UK's Autumn Forecast...
Asian markets traded mostly lower amid caution over upcoming economic data and election uncertainty. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose over 0.5% as an outlier,...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) faced a very difficult challenge given the high expectations set by the market. Nevertheless, the company managed to report strong...
U.S. stock indexes are having a mixed session today, but the technology sector is gaining, supported by shares of software and semiconductor companies....
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares lose 3.5% today despite better than expected earnings per share and 6% YoY revenue growth, which came in line with expectations....
Pfizer (PFE.US) shares gained nearly 3.6% in early trading today after the drugmaker boosted its revenue and revised upward its full-year earnings per...
This week's focus is on Big Tech's quarterly results. In particular, investors' attention will be focused on the so-called “Mag-7,”...
Gold and silver have climbed toward new highs, amid rising expectations for the latest US economic data and the presidential election just a week away....
Today's session saw the U.S. stock market open in mostly positive sentiment, despite sizable declines among several large companies that reported financial...
US JOLTS Job Openings came in 7.443M vs 8M exp. and 8.040M previously US dollar weakened after the labor market data, which point to almost 550k lower...
US home price index came in 0.3% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.1% previously (4.2% YoY vs 4.5% previously) US Case/Schiller 20Y came in 5.2% YoY vs 5.1%...
McDonald's (MCD.US) shares are losing more than 3.5% after its Q3 results, falling to $286, diving below local lows caused by news of E.coli bacteria...
DAX returns to area of historical highs Adidias, Lufthansa and HSBC shares react to earnings releases Overall market situation: Tuesday's...
CHN.cash has retraced losses, climbing over 2% following news that Beijing may consider a substantial $1.4 trillion (10 trillion yuan) fiscal stimulus...
Oil: Oil responded with a sharp decline to Israel's attack on Iranian military infrastructure. The attack was limited in scope and did not affect...
Key Market Statistics: Bitcoin futures open interest on CME has hit a record 171,939 BTC ($12.2 billion) US spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen over $1...
Today's economic calendar features a mix of important consumer sentiment data, trade balance figures, and central bank communications, with particular...
Swedish GDP YoY (3Q): -0.1% vs 0.5% exp. and 0% previously Swedish GDP MoM (3Q): -0.1% vs 0.3% exp. and -0.8% previously Swedish GDP YoY (Sep):...
Asian markets traded mixed, with Japanese stocks outperforming as the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX rose 1% and 0.9% respectively. The gains came despite political...
US stock markets demonstrate strength with US2000 leading gains (+1.11%), while larger indices show mixed performance with US500 slightly down (-0.03%)...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator