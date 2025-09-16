Crypto news: Bitcoin gains 1% to $68,500 as 'Trump trade' looms; strong ETF demand 📈
Friday's reports of an investigation by U.S. regulators targeting Tether, the issuer of the largest stablecoin USDT, put very temporary pressure on...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Natural gas continues its strong declines (-6.9% today, with futures falling approximately 8% with November delivery at $2.360/mmBtu and December at $2.86/mmBtu)....
It was definitely a nervous Saturday morning in the Middle East when Izrael forced responded to the recent Iranian rocket attack with air raid of their...
03:30 PM BST, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for October: actual -3.0 vs expected; - 9.2; previous -9.0; Texas manufacturing...
Wall Street has mixed open on Monday. Energy companies saw significant stock declines on Monday, increasing tensions in the Middle East, while airlines...
DAX in mixed mood at start of week Automotive industry under pressure from Volkswagen and Porsche Philips shares down 16% after release of quarterly...
Borr Drilling (BORR.US) is deepening declines following the release of its 3Q24 earnings expectations. The company's stock is losing -6% in pre-market,...
Japan's Nikkei (JP225) is gaining 2.9% while the Japanese yen is losing 0.26% against the dollar after Japan's ruling coalition lost its majority...
Futures point to a higher opening in today's European cash session Investors' attention turns to crude oil, the Japanese yen and Chinese indices The...
Israeli attacks on Iran over the weekend targeted only military facilities, sparing oil installations, thus maintaining Iranian oil operations and reducing...
We are starting a new week of trading in the financial markets. Futures are currently pointing to a higher opening in Europe and the US after the weekend....
Market sentiment during the European session was mixed. The DAX gained 0.2% despite weak results from Mercedes-Benz. The German Ifo Business Climate...
The coming week will be very intense in terms of macroeconomic releases. Investors will receive data on the U.S. labor market and PCE inflation. Following...
Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK.US) initially surged by even 13% (now +11.30%) after the company reported strong fiscal Q2 earnings, with net sales rising 20%...
Fashion holding company Tapestry (TPR.US), which owns brands such as Coach New York, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, has not received approval...
Tech companies leading the gains Dollar index shows little change US bond yields decline The end of the week on Wall Street brings...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for October: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 64.9;...
Swedish home appliance company Electrolux (ELUXB.SE) shares loses today almost 16% after the company reported a net loss of SEK 235 million for Q3 2024...
Canadian retail sales for September came in 0.4% MoM vs 0.5% MoM exp. and 0.9% previously Core retail sales came in -0.7% MoM vs 0.4% MoM exp. and...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for September: Durables Excluding Defense: actual -1.1% MoM; previous -1.3% MoM; Durable...
