Valeo plunges 10% as company trims sales forecast amid disappointing EV demand 📉
Shares of French auto parts producer Valeo (FR.FR) drops 10% as the company trimmed 2024 revenue forecast. Valeo now expects €21.3 billion, vs €22...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
DAX in mixed mood at the end of the week Mercedes-Benz results in the background General market situation: Friday's session on European...
The Japanese elections are coming up, which could raise volatility in the yen and Japanese stocks, as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is set...
German IFO Business Climate Oct: 86.5 (est 85.6; prev 85.4) - IFO Current Assessment: 85.7 (est 84.4; prev 84.4) - IFO Expectations: 87.3 (est 86.9;...
Futures point to a lower opening in Europe's last cash session this week Today on the calendar: durable goods orders in the US and retail sales...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street resulted in gains for most stock indices. The Nasdaq ended the session 0.76% higher, while the S&P500...
US markets showing resilience with the tech-heavy US100 (Nasdaq) leading gains at +0.47%, while smaller indices like US2000 and US500 remain modestly...
The Nasdaq 100 is showing signs of recovery following Tesla's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report, which marks a promising start to...
Natural gas inventories rose by 80 billion cubic feet last week, above the expected 65 billion and higher than the previous 76 billion cubic feet. NATGAS...
US New Home Sales Change for September MoM: 4.1% (Forecast 0.6, Previous -4.7%) US New Home Sales (in units): 0.738M (Forecast 0.72M,...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for October: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 55.3; forecast 55; previous 55.2; S&P Global Composite...
Wall Street opens higher on Thursday. Tesla Inc. shares skyrocket 15% after reporting Q3 earnings. IBM Corp. shares dropped after Q3 revenue...
US jobless claims came in 227k vs 242k exp. and 241k previously, revised to 242k Continued jobless claims came in 1.897M vs 1.875M exp. and 1.867M...
Shares of semiconductor manufacturing services and equipment company Lam Research (LAM.US) and UPS (UPS.US), the largest U.S. logistics company, are gaining...
DAX halts declining momentum Hermes, Beiersdorf and Michelin results in the background Overall market situation: Thursday's session on...
Markets continue to break their historical highs, at a time when central banks are starting more aggressive rate cut programs than expected just a few...
Flash PMI UK Composite for October came in 51.7 vs 52.5 exp. and 52.6 previously Flash PMI UK Services for October came in 51.8 s 52.4 exp. and 52.4...
Palladium prices are up more than 6% today, after the US asked G-7 allies to consider sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium. The price of the...
The US100 closed yesterday with a loss of 1.60%, though the declines were partially reduced by the session's end. The sell-off was driven by technology...
08:15 AM BST, France - PMI Data for October: HCOB France Services PMI: actual 48.3; forecast 49.8; previous 49.6; HCOB France...
