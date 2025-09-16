Economic calendar: preliminary PMI reports from Europe and the US 📃
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting entries. Investors will primarily learn the preliminary PMI reports for October for European...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region record declines, extending the strong sell-off in the U.S. stock market. The biggest losses are seen in Chinese...
Tesla (TSLA.US) reported Q3 earnings report today. Sales came in slightly lower than anticipated, however earnings and free cash flow came in higher, than...
Wall Street extends the sell-off at the end of the session, with the biggest declines seen in the US100 tech stock index (-1.70%). The US500 and...
Apple (AAPL.US) shares are down more than 2.5% today after Wall Street received anonymous reports of planned cuts in iPhone deliveries by 10 million units...
Shares of the industrial conglomerate, provider of advanced services, and electronics manufacturer Teledyne Technologies (TDY.US) are up 5% today after...
French fashion holding company Kering (KER.FR) reported that operating profit fell nearly 50% year over year in the third quarter, as weak demand in China...
Cautious, data-driven approach to future rate cuts Confidence in ongoing disinflation process Optimistic outlook on eurozone recovery ECB President...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 5.474M; forecast 0.800M; previous -2.191M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Main indices on Wall Street open lower U.S. bond yields are rising again The dollar (USDIDX) strengthens by 0.40% Midweek on...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for September: actual 3.84M; forecast 3.88M, previous 3.86M (revised 3.88M) actual...
Electric vehicles' producer Tesla (TSLA.US) will report financial results today, after the US session closes. The company's shares have been losing...
Coca Cola (KO.US) released its 3Q24 results, which came in better than expected. The company reported stronger revenue, better profitability, and higher...
Netflix just delivered another impressive quarter, marking significant growth in both subscribers and profitability. The streaming giant continues to demonstrate...
DAX extends declines Deutsche Bank loses after reporting Q3 results Citi raises recommendation for Porsche shares General market situation: Wednesday's...
Boeing (BA.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today, revealing substantial losses and missed estimates across most metrics. The company continues...
The yen is losing almost 1.3% today against the US dollar today, due to several factors. Japan's upcoming elections on October 27 The Bank...
Bitcoin is losing bullish momentum mid-week and slipping below the $67,000 zone. Despite the high net inflows seen in recent days, the trend has begun...
Yesterday, after the end of the session on American Wall Street, the Food and Drug Administration (CDC) informed the public about the identification of...
The coffee giant, Starbucks, is grappling with significant challenges. Preliminary fourth-quarter results reveal a renewed decline in sales, marking the...
