Economic calendar: BoC decision and bankers' speeches
Futures point to another day of declines in European markets Euro Stoxx 50 futures are currently losing nearly 0.2% Investors' attention turns...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in a mixed mood. The Nasdaq index was the only one to post gains of 0.18%.The rest of the indices traded...
US indices have been trading 'under the bar' since the start of the session, although they are clearly trying to stave off even a short-term...
American leading supplier of auto parts, Genuine Parts (GPC.US) today is the worst performer among S&P 500 companies. The reason of that is weaker...
Brent Crude (OIL) rallies more than 3% today, ahead of US API inventories report scheduled at 9:30 PM BST. The major driver of higher oil prices are of...
US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen comments: Bringing deficits under control will help ensure demand for US debt. US must keep the real net interest...
Silver, a much cheaper alternative to gold, has been gaining significantly in value in the last few sessions. Last Friday, silver gained over 6% and thus...
ECB chair, Christine Lagarde, remarks: I hope that inflation will be back at target sooner than projected; inflation numbers are relatively reassuring...
Slightly weaker opening of the US trading session. US100 and US500 lose between 0.4% to 0.5% range GE Aerospace shares lose more than 7%. Philip...
Philip Morris (PM.US) reports better-than-expected results for 3Q24. Higher sales, combined with improved profitability, as well as a final raise in forecasts...
Oil Oil rebounded earlier this week on hopes of new announcements by Chinese authorities on support for the economy and the still tense situation...
Canadian PPI YoY (September): -0.9% vs 0.2% previously Canadian PPI MoM: -0.6% vs -0.45% exp. and -0.8% previously RMPI MoM: -3.1% vs -1.6% exp....
Chicago-listed CBOT wheat (WHEAT) is trading down more than 1% today, and is not reacting to news from Russia's SovEcon, which lowered its preliminary...
3M (MMM.US) gains over 4.00% following the release of its quarterly results. The international conglomerate engaged in the production and sale of plastics,...
General Motors (GM.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the market open. Company's shares rose in premarket trading as results significantly...
DAX extends declines SAP profit up after Q3 earnings release AP Moller Maersk raises forecasts for EBITDA this year Overall market situation: Tuesday's...
The USD/JPY pair surged on Monday, breaking through the critical 150.00 level to reach new highs, triggering immediate speculation about potential Japanese...
Today's economic calendar features US Crude Oil stock reading, multiple speeches from ECB officials, and important corporate earnings reports. The...
Asian markets broadly declined, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading losses (-1.7%) and TOPIX down 1.1%. South Korea's KOSPI lost over 1%, while...
US indices contract at the beginning of the week due to the anticipation of major companies' financial results for Q3 2024. S&P 500 trades 0.3%...
