Bitcoin drops 2.8% as the US dollar rises
The recent weakness in Bitcoin's price, which has seen it drop 2.8% to break below $67,000, can be attributed to the strengthening US Dollar despite...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
The U.S. Treasury market remains a focal point for investors as yields continue to rise, with the 10-year benchmark climbing above 4.11% on Monday. This...
3:00 PM BST US Leading Index Change MoM (September): -0.5% actual vs -0.3% estimated, -0.2% previous (revised to -0.3%) The Conference Board's...
Wall Street opens lower on Monday. Spirit Airlines Inc. announced an extension of its credit card processing agreement with the U.S. Bank National...
DAX loses at the beginning of the week Revision of bank recommendations for BASF, Munich Re and Infineon BMW AG recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles...
Cryptocurrencies are trading in a mixed mood, at the start of a new week. However, the strengthening U.S. dollar is not weighing very heavily on Bitcoin,...
We are entering a key phase of the Q3 earnings season, with the Big Techs reporting their results. This week’s results include: Tesla...
Silver and gold have continued the strong gains of almost the entire previous week. Today saw a test of the $2732 per ounce level in gold, while silver...
Over the weekend, a drone attack attributed to Hezbollah targeted the Israeli Prime Minister's residence. The drone detonated near the property, escalating...
Futures point to lower opening of today's session in Europe China cut annual and 5-year lending rates Fed bankers' speeches in the background We...
German PPI (M/M) Sep: -0.5% (est -0.2%; prev 0.2%) - PPI (Y/Y): -1.4% (est -1.1%; prev -0.8%) Lower energy prices were the main reason for the...
We are beginning a new week of trading on international financial markets. As a reminder, Friday's session saw sizable rallies in precious...
US indices end the day with slight gains due to a lack of catalysts for upward or downward movement. The earnings season for companies is so far...
Bitcoin is gaining nearly 2.00% and testing levels below $69,000. At the same time, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller is speaking at a conference...
Medical company Intuitive Surgical (ISRG.US), which is responsible for, among other things, the production of the innovative da Vinci surgical robots,...
This week, strong results from the US banking sector boosted the US2000 index of smaller companies and reinforced investors' hopes for a non-recessionary...
Gold and silver are the best-performing assets at the end of the week. Both precious metals are either breaking through or trading close to key technical...
The dollar is down 0.20% US100 is up 0.50% Yields are returning to declines Indices are opening with uncertain gains at the end of the week....
01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for September: actual -2.9% MoM; previous 4.6% MoM; actual 1.428M; forecast...
American Express (AXP.US) released its 3Q24 results. The company slightly disappointed at the revenue level, however, it beat consensus forecasts in other...
