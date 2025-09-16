DE40: DAX gains at the end of the week
Volvo and EsillorLuxottica with Q3 results Overall market situation: This week's last session on European stock markets brings gains for...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Volvo and EsillorLuxottica with Q3 results Overall market situation: This week's last session on European stock markets brings gains for...
Procter & Gamble released its Q1 2025 earnings report, revealing a slight decline in sales due to a weakened Chinese economy and conflict in the Middle...
Gold futures surged past the $2,700 per ounce mark for the first time, setting a new all-time high as the precious metal defies conventional market dynamics....
Today's economic calendar features significant data releases from the UK and the US, alongside multiple central bank speeches and key company earnings...
Wall Street gave up most of the gains from the start of yesterday's session and closed flat. The S&P 500 ended the session down 0.02%, Nasdaq...
On Thursday, October 17, 2024, Netflix presented its third-quarter results. Analyst consensus projected revenues of $9.78 billion, earnings per share of...
US equities experience significant gains mid-session. S&P 500 trades 0.32% higher, Nasdaq adds 0.6% and DJIA moves up by 0.45%. Small-cap Russell...
As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, all eyes are on Netflix (NFLX) as it prepares to report its fiscal third quarter earnings on Thursday,...
Change in barrels of oil: Actual: -2.191 million Forecast: 1.5 million Previously: 5.81 million In response to the data,...
Natural gas inventories rose by 76 billion cubic feet last week, slightly below the expected 80 billion and higher than the previous 82 billion cubic feet....
Wall Street opens higher on Thursday. Expedia Group Inc. higher after the Financial Times reported a possible takeover by Uber Technologies. Alcoa...
02:15 PM BST, United States - Industrial Production for September: Industrial Production: Actual: -0,3% MoM. Forecast -0.1% MoM;...
The ECB conference call on the Central Bank's decision to cut the deposit rate by 25 basis points has just begun, in line with analysts' expectations....
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: Actual: 241K. Forecast 260K; Previous 258K; 01:30 PM BST, United...
As expected, the European Central Bank decided to cut the key deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.25%. Shortly after the publication, the euro gained...
DAX gains ahead of ECB decision Merck and Sartorius shares on an upward wave Overall market situation: Thursday's session on European...
It is expected that the ECB will cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The economic situation has worsened since the last meeting. Inflation and...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for September: CPI: actual 1.7% YoY; forecast 1.8% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY; CPI: actual...
U.S.-listed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM.US) ADRs are currently gaining 7% after the company reported record third-quarter net profit, driven...
The strong labor market decreased market expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would lower interest rates, as maintaining higher...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator