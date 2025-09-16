Economic calendar: ECB decision and US retail sales as key events of the day 📌
Today, we will receive several important macroeconomic data points from the US and Europe. Additionally, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Central...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
In China, investor sentiment remains weak despite a slight rebound of 0.40-0.50% in stock indices today. Japan's JP225 index is also losing ground,...
Today's stock market session was rather calm. The S&P 500 is trying to recover yesterday's losses and is up by 0.33%. The Nasdaq is down...
The US2000 gains 1.45% to 2305 points on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since July and potentially preparing to break out to levels not seen since...
US500 gains 0.10% US2000 gains 1.30% to 2,300 points The dollar remains strong Morgan Stanley gains 7% at the open after quarterly results At...
Natural gas continues its strong declines (-2.5% today). Yesterday, the rebound attempt failed, although still today we see tests of the 50- and 100-period...
Morgan Stanley gains 2.70% to $115.25 after releasing a better-than-expected Q3 report. Earnings per Share (EPS): $1.88, up 32% from $1.42 in Q3...
Bitcoin has surged to $67,782, approaching its three month high as institutional interest in the cryptocurrency reaches new heights. This rally coincides...
DAX under downward pressure in the first phase of the session Adidas publishes preliminary results for the third quarter General market...
Camtek LTD (CAMT.US) is riding the AI wave with its advanced semiconductor inspection and metrology solutions. As the demand for high-performance computing...
The shares of the world's largest fashion company LVMH (MC.FR) are losing value early in today's session after third-quarter results this year...
UK CPI in September came in 1.7% YoY vs 1.9% exp. and 2.2% previously (0.0% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.3% previously) UK Core CPI came in 3.2% YoY vs 3.4%...
Today's economic calendar features a mix of important data releases and central bank communications, with a particular focus on the United Kingdom,...
Asian stocks mostly gained, led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's CHN.cash both more than 2.5% higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 was 0.6%...
The Washington Post reported yesterday after the Wall Street session that Israel does not intend to attack Iran's oil infrastructure. This led to...
U.S. Steel's shares are losing 2% after Donald Trump has announced that he would halt Nippon's takeover of U.S. Steel if he wins the election...
The US100 and Wall Street as a whole is retreating in the second phase of today's session after very weak results from ASML, LVMH floated on the market....
Bitcoin surged to nearly $68 000 today, reaching its highest level since late July. However, we are witnessing a reaction to resistance at the upper boundary...
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) released its 3Q24 results today. The company's sales in MedTech segment turned out to be lower than market forecasts,...
