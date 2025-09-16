BREAKING: ASML shares tumble 11% after worse than expected Q3 bookings 🚨
Just before the end of the European session, ASML reported its results. The company's shares lost nearly 11% after the company's orders came in...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Tuesday's session Investors' attention turns to quarterly results Goldman Sachs, UnitedHealth...
Canada - Inflation Data for September: Headline CPI: Actual: 1,6% YoY. Forecast 1.8% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY; Headline CPI: Actual:...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of...
DAX leads gains in Europe Recommendation revisions for Tag Immobilien, Delivery Hero and Philips Overall market situation: Tuesday's session...
Bitcoin ended yesterday with a gain of 5.20%, reaching $66,080. The increase wasn't driven by a single catalyst but rather supported by positive sentiment...
The USD Index (USDIDX) is down 0.11% today after testing resistance around the 103-point level yesterday. Over the past few weeks, essentially since the...
Yesterday, after 10 PM Polish time, the *Washington Post* reported that Israel does not plan to target oil-related sites or energy infrastructure in Iran....
07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for September: French CPI: actual 1.1% YoY; forecast 1.2% YoY; previous 1.8% YoY; French...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is primarily focused on inflation reports from European Union countries and Canada. However, U.S. investors will also...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for August: Unemployment Rate: actual 4.0%; forecast 4.1%; previous 4.1%; Employment...
The cash session in the Asia-Pacific region is trending upward after new highs were set on the SP500 during yesterday's session in the U.S. Indices...
Apart from the Hang Seng Index, which retracted 0.54%, Asian indices gained significantly: the Nikkei 225 added 0.57%, the Shanghai Composite ticked...
Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV.US) fell 1.26% today following news that activist investor Elliott Investment Management has formally requested a special...
Wall Street opens lower on Monday. Boeing Co. (BA.US) shares dropped 1.6% in after-hours trading following the announcement of significant job cuts...
MicroStrategy extended gains, rising 5% in premarket trading as Bitcoin approaches key resistance. The positive sentiment is supported by inflows into...
Bayer loses 2% after jury verdict General market situation: Monday's session on European stock markets brings moderate declines in most...
Bitcoin has gained more than 3.10% to a level of $64,790. Over the weekend, we saw increases on Saturday followed by a slight correction on Sunday. However,...
Oil is losing more than 2% to start the new week, mainly due to the publication of a series of weak data from China and the failure to announce new tools...
The first results of the largest US banks are behind us. This week, other financial institutions and the first big techs will report their Q3 earnings. This...
