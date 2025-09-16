Chart of the day: HKcash (14.10.2024)
Chinese stocks, at least for now, are not losing hope for new economic stimulus packages. Even so, optimism and soaring growth have slowed somewhat since...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Futures point to a mixed opening to the cash session in Europe The calendar for today is relatively empty At noon, however, investors will...
We are kicking off a new week of trading on international financial markets. As a reminder, stock markets in Europe, the US and Asia were...
Wall Street opened higher despite bearish premarket trading. S&P500 gains 0.47%, Dow Jones adds 0.75%, Nasdaq trades 0.25% higher and...
Wolfspeed (WOLF.US) is gaining more than 22% today following news of the potentially near finalization of the negotiation process regarding a major contract...
After yesterday's stagnation, US equities have entered Friday on an upbeat note. S&P500 trades 0.4% higher, Dow Jones rebounds 0.6%, small-cap...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for October: Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations:...
Cotton prices on ICE (COTTON) are today almost 1% higher, rebounding since last sell-off. Overall, global demand is not very strong, however the last hurricanes...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for September: PPI: actual 1.8% YoY; forecast 1.6% YoY; previous 1.7% PPI Core: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast...
Canadian employment change in September came in 46.7k vs 27k exp. and 22.1k previously Unemployment unexpectedly dropped to 6.5% vs 6.7% exp. and...
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session, revealing better-than-expected profits and strong...
Wells Fargo (WFC.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session, revealing a decline in profit as the bank's interest...
Shares of Tesla (TSLA.US) loses almost 6% in premarket trading today, after unveiling highly anticipated robotaxi 'cybercab' on yesterday's...
European indices gain at the end of the week PPI data from the US at 1:30 pm BST JP Morgan revises company recommendations General market situation: Friday's...
BNY Mellon (BK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session, revealing it has become the first bank in history to surpass...
Oil has been in the spotlight of the markets in recent weeks and appears to be on track to close another second upward week near $79 per barrel Brent (OIL)....
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's...
Prime Minister Michel Barnier has unveiled a series of tax increases targeting big businesses, so French blue-chips may be active today. The spending...
European indexes record small declines before the open; some weakness is also seen in Wall Street futures trading Producer Price Inde (PPI) from...
United Kingdom macro readings (September): UK GDP YoY: 1% vs 1.4% exp. and 1.2% previously UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.2% vs 0.2% exp. and 0% previously UK...
