Chart of the day - US30 (15.08.2025)
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) are up nearly 0.5% today, leading gains among the major U.S. equity benchmarks. This week, the DJIA...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Stock markets are rising in the final session of the week U.S. retail sales and University of Michigan sentiment in the spotlight Monthly options...
The share price of semiconductor producer Intel (INTC.US) rose following reports that the Trump administration is in talks about the U.S. taking a stake...
Market sentiment in equities remains positive today, with investors largely unfazed by yesterday’s hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI reading, which...
Wall Street moved into decline after higher-than-expected PPI inflation readings dampened investor expectations regarding the path of interest rate...
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) is a global leader in the production of advanced processors and graphics cards, delivering innovative solutions for personal...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: Actual 56B Forecast 54B Previous 7B The NATGAS futures dipped billow 30-period exponential...
US stock indices opened in the red, while bond yields recovered after a significantly stronger-than-expected wholesale inflation tempered Fed rate cut...
U.S. producer inflation unexpectedly rebounded strongly (Core PPI: +3.7% vs 2,9% estimate) after last month’s mild reading suggested a limited impact...
Shares in the well-known American holding company Tapestry (TPR.US), which owns luxury brands, are down nearly 13% before the opening of trading on Wall...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for July: Core PPI: actual 0.9% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM; Core...
Futures on DAX (DE40) rise on European optimism before Trump - Putin talks and positive sentiments on Wall Street. Investors await for important US macro...
The Nikkei (JP225) futures contract has enjoyed a strong bullish run, pushing the index to fresh all-time highs above the 43,000 mark for the first time...
European markets open higher, DAX up 0.2%; Wall Street futures edge slightly higher Eurozone data slightly weaker than expected Key U.S. data at...
Eurozone GDP QoQ Flash Estimate: 0.1% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.1%) YoY Estimate: 1.4% (Forecast: 1.4%, Previous: 1.4%) Industrial production...
Norwegian Key Policy Rate: 4.25% (Forecast 4.25%, Previous 4.25%)
Swiss PPI in July came in YoY: -0.9% (Previous -0.7%) MoM: -0.2% (Previous -0.1%) Swedish CPI YoY for July: 0.8% (Forecast 0.8%, Previous 0.8%) MoM:...
UK GDP QoQ Prelim: 0.3% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.7%) UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.4% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.1%) UK GDP YoY Prelim: 1.2%...
U.S. index futures are trading lower in pre-market activity, with a similarly weaker tone seen in Europe. Cisco shares (CSCO.US) were little changed...
U.S. indices extended gains today, although they gave back part of them in the latter half of the session. The US500 is flat with just over two hours...
